Does Fallout 76 have an offline mode?

Among the large fanbase of action-RPG players, a question always arises: is Fallout 76 offline mode a thing? The game has gathered a large fanbase because of its immersive gameplay and post-apocalyptic theme. It also has various PvP and PvE modes that keep bringing back veteran players. The weapons, armor, and excellent game mechanics have helped the title gain a player base of more than 17 million players. Additionally, Bethesda, the game's developer, also brings new updates and changes to the game, preventing players from getting bored.

While the game has various modes, unlockable content, and missions, the question remains: can Fallout 76 be played offline? This article will explain everything you need to know about it.

Is Fallout 76 strictly multiplayer?

Fallout 76 cannot be played offline (Image via Bethesda Game Studios).

While the other games in the Fallout series were single-player or offline games, Fallout 76 isn't. To play this title, you need to be connected to the internet. The game is strictly online, and players constantly request an offline or single-player mode from Bethesda. Although there is an option for players to create a private server, you need an internet connection to play that as well.

Fallout 76 was developed to be played online, focusing more on the players' social factors. The title also lacks NPCs, restricting developers from creating a single-player mode. Most of the roles in the game are filled by players themselves, and playing it offline would be like walking around in an empty post-apocalyptic land.

While Bethesda Game Studios could add NPCs and create a land where players can only participate in PvEs, the scenario is unlikely. Moreover, the game was created to be played with friends and other players, and taking that factor away wouldn't do it justice.

How to create a private server in Fallout 76

Players can create a custom world in the game (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While there is no offline mode for Fallout 76, you can create a private server and play with a small amount of players. However, you can only do this by subscribing to Fallout 1st for $12.99 monthly or $99.99 for a yearly subscription with a 36% discount.

To host a private server, you must go to the main menu and select Play; after selecting Play, you can select the "Custom World" option to host a private server. You must note that you can only create up to 3 private worlds at once, and one private severy can have 4 players. Custom Worlds is the way to go if you want to play with your friends without having unwanted players, as one must be invited to join private servers.

