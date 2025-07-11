Does Once Human Mobile have controller support? If you're just jumping into the Stranger Things and Mist-inspired MMO on your mobile device, you may be wondering if you can connect a controller and play. Given how many MMOs have controller support, it's become the norm at this point.

Unfortunately, Once Human Mobile does not have controller support. If you plan on exploring the game, you'll need to keep your fingers on the screen to enter command prompts. However, there is some good news as the developers are actively taking feedback.

Once Human Mobile controller support is officially in development

During a feedback post made on Twitter on April 25, 2025, the developers reached out to the community, asking them for feedback. One of the players commented under this post, asking for controller support for the mobile version of Once Human. In response, this is what the developers had to say:

"Hi! We're already working on mobile controller support, and it will be released soon."

Since the mobile version of Once Human only launched on April 23, 2025, it's too soon to say when controller support could be added. Furthermore, since compatibility will be a major factor to take into consideration, not all controllers may be work with the game or the mobile device itself.

Nevertheless, having the option is always beneficial for those who want to play using a controller. This will allow them to use controllers from their consoles to play on mobile, and would save them the trouble of buying another.

Aside from controller support for Once Human Mobile, the developers are also working on a console version of the game. It's slated to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Given that consoles rely on controllers for the game to be played, we could see controller support added alongside this major launch.

Of course, we could also see it later this year during another major update like Endless Dream, or perhaps added as a standalone feature even sooner. For the time being, information is limited, and it's best to not give a timeline untill something more definitive has been revealed.

