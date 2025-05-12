Dune Awakening: 10 Beginner Tips

Dune Awakening has a lot to offer, and in the grand scheme of things, it's not always possible to learn on the go. While this will indeed make players more hardened and well-versed with the game, at times, it can become frustrating as well. For this reason, knowing a few basic tips before diving in can come in handy.

These are beginner tips that will give you a leg-up in-game and allow you to make the most of things without dying (hopefully). That being said, here are 10 useful tips to help you adjust and get started in Dune Awakening.

Here are 10 useful tips to remember as a beginner in Dune Awakening

1) Explore in the shade

Save water and explore at night (Image via Funcom)

This may sound comedic or like a reference to the famous "We're fighting in the shade" dialogue from 300, but it's no joke. In Dune Awakening, fighting in the shade, in this case, at night, is a game-changer. It will stop you from overheating and allow you to go about your business as usual.

Of course, if you don't like exploring in the darkness, you could use the Planetologist class to overcome the heat, but it's not a permanent solution. As such, try to keep exploration, especially covering long distances, a nighttime activity.

2) Stay off the sand

The sand has more than just secrets buried beneath it (Image via Funcom)

Walking on the sand for too long in Dune Awakening is not the best idea. You'll attract massive Sandworms that will kill you if given the chance. While death is not the end of your adventures in this MMO, it will certainly be the end of your Backpack. If you die to a Sandworm, you can say goodbye to your hard-earned items.

On the flip side of this dangerous endeavor, you can use Sandworms to your advantage by leading them straight into enemies. This won't be easy, but it is possible with a bit of practice.

3) Use a combination of ranged and melee weapons

Use a combination of ranged and melee to your advantage (Image via Funcom)

During the opening hours of Dune Awakening, ranged weapons will not be as devastating as you'd think they would be. While unshielded enemies will be a breeze to eliminate, shielded ones will still offer resistance. For this reason, at times, you'll need to rush in and take them out using a melee weapon; something the Swordmaster class excels at.

4) Suspensors and Shields are great, but there's a catch

Keep an eye on your power (Image via Funcom)

Suspensors and Shields are great, especially if you're playing as the Mentat class in Dune Awakening and want to secure high ground. Using the ranged passives, you can make use of the advantageous position and lay fire to opponents down below. The Shield is also great at absorbing fire, but there's a caveat.

They both require power packs to operate. Once power runs out, you'll be at the mercy of whatever is in front of you. While it is okay to depend on devices like this, it's best not to rely on them at all times.

5) Drink the blood of your enemies (literally)

Collect Blood; it will save your life (Image via Funcom)

In Dune Awakening, there is no liquid more precious than water, and with it being in short supply, you'll find yourself struggling to keep up with your character's demand. Thankfully, there's a way to get water, but it's rather morbid.

Once you defeat an enemy, using a Blood Sack and Blood Extractor, you can take their blood and store it. You can drink it if in dire need of hydration, but it's not recommended as you'll get debuffs. Instead, try to get back to your base, use a Blood Purifier to turn the blood into water, and then consume it.

6) Keep your base powered at all times

Always keep your base well-armed and defended (Image via Funcom)

Your home is going to be your shelter from the elements and everything else the world of Dune Awakening will throw at you. Ensuring that your base has power to keep the shield running and keep defences online is going to be crucial. If you plan on being away from your base, ensure the Generator has enough Fuel, or you may come back to a cleaned-out homestead.

7) Survey before exploring

Survey before you set out to explore (Image via Funcom)

Each region in Dune Awakening has FOW (Fog of War). This makes it nearly impossible to figure out what's out there. You can run headfirst and explore, or you could be wise and use Survey Probes to scout the land first. This will make it easier to navigate your way and plan for your journey.

8) Use the map, it's invaluable

Use the map and plan (Image via Funcom)

Once the Survey Probe does its job, the map will be revealed to you in great detail. Use this to your advantage and mark out places or points of interest you'd like to explore. This will make it easier to acquire resources and things you'll need to keep going.

9) Buy resources if you have the Solari to spare

Buy resources if needed (Image via Funcom)

If you have the means to outright buy resources, you should do it without a second thought. It's going to save you time and the trouble it takes to go about looking for them. Of course, this is not the way things are meant to be done, but if it works, then so be it. It beats roaming in the Sun and getting dehydrated.

10) Take the high ground or climb to it

The high ground has its advantages (Image via Funcom)

In Dune Awakening, there are numerous ways of approaching a target. You could go in guns blazing, or you could take the more scenic (and dangerous) route by climbing up the side of a mountain and using flanking tactics. Climbing will take some time and effort, but it will be worth it. Use the Trooper's Shigawire Claw (Ability) to speed up the process.

