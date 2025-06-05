Dune Awakening: How to get Suspender Belt 

The Suspender Belt in Dune Awakening is going to allow you to pull off some cool aerial maneuvers in-game. However, you won't be flying through the air at the very start. Each tier of the Suspender Belt has added advantages that you will be able to take advantage of depending on the situation. But for the sake of simplicity, we'll look at the Passive Suspensor Belt in Dune Awakening and how to get it.

How to get the Suspender Belt in Dune Awakening

A Suspender Belt is a vital tool to have on you (Image via Funcom || YouTube/Spanj)

Dubbed the Passive Suspensor Belt, this utility items allow you to break your fall. Depending on the height from which you're falling, it may reduce some damage, but death will find its mark if the threshold is too great.

To unlock this item, you'll need to collect Intel and spend it researching this schematic. It's in the Copper tier, so you won't have to spend much. Once you have the schematic, you will be able to craft it using a Fabricator. You will need the following resources:

Copper Ingot (8)

Particle Capacitor (3)

Once crafted, you can slot it on your character, and enjoy reduced fall damage - that's if you have Power Pack. Since this is old Imperial technology, you'll need a Power Pack. As long as it's powered, it will break your fall to a certain extent.

Aside from crafting one, you can also find this utility item in POIs. You will be able to salvage most of your early-game gear and use it to a great extent. It won't be the best that's out there, but it will get the job done. If you're feeling adventurous, you can venture into Imperial Testing Station No. 2 to obtain the schematic for The Emperor's Wings Mk1, which is a Unique Copper item.

Why do you need a Suspender Belt in Dune Awakening?

It is possible to safely climb up and down towering rock formations, but having a Suspender Belt in Dune Awakening makes the job easier. It's also pretty nifty in combat and overall exploration. It will allow you to get to hard-to-reach places more easily. For this reason, try to get one as soon as you can, even if it's the worst one out there.

