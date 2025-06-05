Dune Awakening: How to get and use a Literjon

In Dune Awakening, your Literjon will be your best friend when exploring the vast, open deserts of Arrakis. Created by the Fremen (who have now mysteriously vanished), this storage container holds water, allowing you to sip the precious liquid and stay hydrated. Of course, you will have to procure water first to store in the Literjon, but that's a topic for another article.

For now, we're going to talk about the easiest way for you to get a Literjon and how to use it in-game. We'll also address the perks of having multiple Literjons and where you can find a Unique Schematic for the item on your travels in Hagga Basin South.

How to get a Literjon in Dune Awakening

A Literjon will keep you hydrated in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@LuckyGhost)

To get a Literjon, you'll have to head over to Griffin's Reach Tradepost. Once here, you can interact with the trader and purchase the Unique Schematic for Hajra Literjon Mk1 for 500 Solari. What's great about this variant of the item is that it will give you a storage capacity of 1,500 units of water or 1.5 liters. This is 500 units more than the standard version of the item.

If you don't feel like spending Solari, you can find this Unique Schematic at an unmarked location east of Keyhole Rock. However, for the price of 500 Solari, it's better to just buy it — unless you prefer doing things the hard way (which is not ideal if you're just starting out). Whichever method you prefer, once you get the schematic, you'll have to craft it at your base.

How to use a Literjon in Dune Awakening

You'll need a lot of blood in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@LuckyGhost)

Once you have a Literjon, the next step will be filling it up with water. This is going to take some time and resources. For starters, you'll need to build a Blood Purifier. This is the machine that will turn the blood you've collected from killing enemies and convert it into drinkable water. You'll need a Blood Extraction Tool and a Blood Sack for the task.

Once the blood has been magically turned to water and stored in the Blood Purifier, you can then insert your Literjon and fill it up to the brim. Next, slot it on your character, and take a sip of water when you feel thirsty. This can also be done using a Water Cistern, but that's a craftable item for later on in the game.

Once you reach the Iron Tier of Uniques, you will be able to craft a Dew Reaper. You will be able to extract precious liquid from Dew Plants directly into your Literjon. Since this can be done on the go, it will save you the hassle of returning to base to refill water.

Why use multiple Literjons in Dune Awakening?

Harvest Dew Plants to top-up your Literjon in the field (Image via Funcom || YouTube/@LuckyGhost)

Granted, Literjons will take resources to craft, but having a few on you will allow you to stay hydrated for longer and explore without concern. You will have unfettered access to large reserves of water and will be able to stay out exploring for as long as you want. If you have a Stillsuit, it makes things even better. You'll be able to reclaim lost water and keep going longer still.

However, if you want to keep things simple, a Blood Purifier and Literjon(s) are all you need to survive out there in the harsh outback of Arrakis. Just be sure to kill plenty of enemies, as their blood with quite literally be your lifeblood.

