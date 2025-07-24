Dune Awakening Lost and Found: How to get the Employee Records

Dune Awakening’s Lost and Found contract will have you seeking out some Employee Records. However, it’s likely that you’re going to pick this regular contract up quite a distance away from where the records are going to be found. Don’t worry, though; you don’t need to be able to fly to get there. As long as you have a decent vehicle, and preferably a Suspensor Belt, you should get there easily.
If you don’t know where to go or what to do to complete Lost and Found in Dune Awakening, we’re here to lead you right to those pesky Employee Records. As it takes place in an Imperial Testing Station, it’s also simply a great area to loot, so make sure you take the time to do that as well.
How to find the Employee Records in Dune Awakening Lost and Found Contract
Once you’ve picked up Lost and Found from a trading post in Dune Awakening, your goal is going to be to find the Employee Records, in Imperial Testing Station No. 29. You can find it on the map below, but you’ll have to head underground for this one. It’s located northwest of the Wreck of the Tisiphone.
Drop down the rift in the ground, and that will lead you to the Imperial Testing Station. After you pass through the green shielded door, you will almost certainly have to do a little fighting, so be prepared, just in case. Several will be shielded, and even a Harkonen NPC.
This is a pretty straight-forward Dune Awakening dungeon, so follow it through until you reach the Loot Room at the end. In that room, head to the table with the Purple Identification Band and activate it. Head up the steps, through the next shielded door, and you should see one of the red holograms.
Hang a left and go back into the Testing Station, following the hallway. Ignore the first green door you find, and instead go right, and then hang another right. This should deposit you into a room with steps that lead down. This should be familiar, as you originally found a Green Identification Band here. Crack open the chest in this room, and you’ll find the Employee Records.
This is a really weird contract; being required to go back through the Imperial Testing Station a second time truthfully makes no sense. Now, all you have to do is go turn this in for your reward of 700 XP and 8,500 Solari.
