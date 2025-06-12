Dune Awakening: Regaining Control Contract walkthrough

Contracts in Dune Awakening are a type of side quest handed to you by various NPCs or can be acquired through Contract boards across various regions. They usually contain objectives like scouting and assassination and reward you with a large amount of XP, Solari, and other useful items. One of those is Regaining Control, an investigative Contract where you search for a missing person for Kara Valk.

This article will guide you through all the steps and provide some helpful tips to avoid certain death.

Regaining Control: Contract walkthrough in Dune Awakening

Your search begins in Harko Village (Image via Funcom)

Regaining Control is a Trooper Contract that requires you to track down Kara Valk's smuggler contact, Tuco, who is late with his latest intel on servo-stim transmitters.

The initial part will have you ask around Harko Village about Tuco's whereabouts and gather information on his disappearance. After spending some time investigating, you’ll set out for Jabal Eifrit. Keep a Handheld Resource Scanner with you, as you’ll need to find more clues upon reaching the destination.

These clues will further lead you to a mineral extraction facility in Hagga Rift. This is also a good opportunity to collect some of the Ray Amplifiers from the facility. Use a Suspensor Belt to reach high places or soften your falls.

Here are all the objectives for the Contract:

Meet Kara's smuggler contact in Harko Village.

Ask the black market trader about the missing smuggler.

Glance at the dead-drop ledger.

Return to Anoushka Hannivar.

Locate Tuco's stash in Jabal Eifrit Al-janub.

Scan the Area for Clues.

Investigate the mineral extraction facility.

Search Tuco’s remains.

Report back to Kara.

Regaining Control: Contract rewards and tips

Access Tuco's stash through this route (Image via Funcom)

After completing all the steps and reporting the findings back to Kara in Harko Village, you’ll be rewarded with 700 XP, 4,500 Solari, and Level 2 Trooper Skills. If you are having a tough time completing the contract, you can cancel it at any time or take a friend to help you complete all objectives.

To reach Tuco’s stash, go through an open desert spot in Jabal Eifrit. If you are still using a Sandbike, the trip can be challenging as the entire area is covered with quicksand. For the safest path, stick to the rock formations and use the Booster to avoid quicksand.

