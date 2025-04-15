Dune Awakening, the upcoming survival MMO adaptation of the popular sci-fi franchise, will not be releasing this May as planned before. As Funcom announced today, it's getting a three-week delay, the release date now at June 10, 2025. This also applies to the advanced-access, which is now pushed to June 5. As a mail sent by the PR team says, this is to give the game a final coat of polish:
"This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one."
With Dune Awakening release date now in June, there will be another beta weekend
While this two-week delay might be bad news for some eager players, a new opportunity opens up for you to potentially sample Arrakis ahead of release. A new "large-scale beta weekend" will take place in May 2025 — possibly around the time the game was originally scheduled for release.
When exactly this beta takes place has not been revealed yet, but it may be disclosed in the soon-to-start developer stream primarily meant to be a deep-dive into Dune Awakening's combat.
Funcom's previous foray in the same genre, Conan Exiles, was a multiplayer survival sandbox with up to 70 players. In comparison, Dune Awakening's Deep Desert servers will be much bigger, worthy of the proper survival "MMO" tag.
The release date delay might be attributed to exactly that reason: to make sure that the game's technical state is up to the task for this massively multiplayer undertaking.
At least, that is what Funcom's press release regarding the delay empahsizes, saying:
"Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we’re making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing."
At any rate, other than the upcoming beta weekend which might be bigger than all the betas that have taken place, the earliest you'll get to play Dune Awakening is June 5. This, of course, is gated behind the $70 version of the game. The rest of us Pyons will have to wait till June 10 as usual.
