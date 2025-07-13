Dune Awakening: Third Trial of Aql location

After you reach the Vermillius Gap in Dune Awakening, the Second Trial of Aql is not the only one you'll have to hit up. There are two more in this region, and the Third Trial of Aql is relatively the much easier one to reach between them. Specifically, it's located in Western Vermillius Gap, which is at the dead center of the larger Hagga Basin map.

In this article, we'll show you precisely where it is.

Where is the Third Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening?

Dune Awakening Third Trial location (Image via Sportskeeda || Funcom)

If you have popped a Survey Beacon in Western Vermillius Gap, the location of the Third Trial will be directly revealed to you. As usual, the Trial cave will have a purple icon, in this case: Cave of The Lost Pilgrim.

In case you're doing this on an alt or lost your map data in Vermillius Gap, here's the safest route you can use. Starting from the Wreck of the Pallas, go to its western corner, and then head directly west till you reach the rock face in the distance. From here, follow the trail of rocks towards the south, and the Cave of the Pilgrim (Third Trial) is in the next rock island.

Once you reach here, there will be a long, wide-set stairway leading directly into the cave. However, you may want to ditch your stillsuit and be prepared for combat with this one. The Third Trial of Aql isn't so much a trial, since the Sardukar will have looted the place clean.

Instead, you can find and play a recording at the end of the tunnel, where you can see that the usual Trial mural is collapsed in.

Places nearby the Third Trial of Aql you should visit

Table of The Gods is a long climb (Image via Sportskeeda || Dune Awakening)

Even though there isn't much in this cave, there are a bunch of places outside you should visit before you leave the vicinity:

Towards the south, you can find a somewhat hidden entrance to Coil of the Wyrms . This sealed cave will have a chest that drops all parts of the Oathbreaker Set (unique Iron Armor with higher defenses than the Kirab heavy set). However, to collect all parts, you may need to camp the chest room for a while and log in every 45 minutes.

. This sealed cave will have a chest that drops all parts of the Oathbreaker Set (unique Iron Armor with higher defenses than the Kirab heavy set). However, to collect all parts, you may need to camp the chest room for a while and log in every 45 minutes. Even further south, there's a giant plateau waiting on the tip of a high cliff. This place is called the Table of the Gods, and you'll need to do some platforming with a Leap Suspender and the Shigawire Claw (Trooper basic skill) to reach it. The crate found in this place can drop the Buoyant Reaper Mk2, Hajra Literjon Mk2, Scipio’s Bloodbag, or The Emperor’s Wings Mk2.

