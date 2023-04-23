Elder Scrolls Online complete Transmutation Guide: How to obtain and use Transmute Crystals

One of the most useful currencies in Elder Scrolls Online has to be the Transmute Crystals. While the MMO set in the Elder Scrolls universe has a wealth of currencies and ways to farm them, these transmutation items might be one of the more frustrating ones to gather for new players. Given that there is a cap on how much you can attain in a day, players will no doubt want to put their time to effective use. Once obtained, the next step is figuring out how to use them.

Transmute Crystals can change the trait of a piece of gear in Elder Scrolls Online for a base cost of 50 crystals. While you can do more with this currency, such as recreating gear, it can be incredibly expensive, depending on what you’re attempting to do with it. If the system confuses you, here’s what you need to know about it in ESO.

How to obtain and use Transmute Crystals in Elder Scrolls Online

Transmute Crystals are an important currency in Elder Scrolls Online if you want to alter or recreate equipment. You can have 500 of them on a character and 1000 if you have ESO+. However, there is only so much you can unlock per day.

The downside is that many of the ways you can unlock them are tedious or not worth the effort. There are some guaranteed ways to get them, but players may not feel like completing them all.

Guaranteed Transmute Crystal drops

Alliance War 30-Day Campaign Rewards (Tier 1): 50

50 Alliance War 30-Day Campaign Top 10% Leaderboard: 50

50 Alliance War 7-Day Campaign Rewards (Tier 1): 10

10 Alliance War 7-Day Campaign Top 10% Leaderboard: 10

10 Arena Leaderboard: 5

5 Trial Leaderboard: 5

5 Battlegrounds Leaderboard: 5

5 Random Daily Activity Finder (Daily): 10

10 Rewards for the Worthy (Daily): 4-25

4-25 Trial Weekly Quests: 5

5 Undaunted Pledges Normal: 1

1 Undaunted Pledges Veteran: 3

3 Undaunted Pledges Veteran Hardmode: 5

5 Veteran Dragonstar Arena: 5

5 Veteran Maelstrom Arena: 4

4 Veteran Blackrose Prison: 5

5 Veteran Vateshran Hollows: 5

You can also potentially see Transmute Crystals drop from Dungeon Master Bosses. After the first drop, they can introduce subsequent Random Daily Activity Finders and Rewards for the Worthy, although that's not certain in Elder Scrolls Online. They can also come from Half-Digested Adventurer’s Packs.

The best way to use your time is to queue for a Normal or Veteran Activity Finder dungeon once per day. That’s a guaranteed 10 Transmute Crystals each day, and you can also do it on other characters to maximize the amount you receive.

The amount is the same whether you take on Normal or Veteran difficulty. When it comes to PVE content, you can also try your Weekly Trial for another 5 crystals. Not only do you have a shot at fantastic loot, but you also gain crystals.

For the brave in Elder Scrolls Online, there’s also Undaunted Pledges in Hard Mode - this nets you 5 Transmute Crystals (3 without hard mode). Daily PVP matches are another solid way to farm these provided you’re successful. If your team is in first or second place, you gain Transmute Crystals.

In general, you can also use Alliance Points from PVP activities to receive 25 Transmute Crystals. You will receive anywhere from 4-25, which costs 20,000 Alliance Points. You’ll have to put some effort into this Elder Scrolls Online PVP, but it’s worth it.

What to do with Transmute Crystals

Once you have stock of this currency, you can utilize it. The Transmutation Station is in Clockwork City, which requires you to have the Clockwork City DLC or, at the very least, an ESO+ Subscription. The station is among the others in the crafting building, so it’s easy to find.

If you're uninterested, go to Clockwork City, spend 4,500 Crowns, and purchase a Transmutation Station for your house in Elder Scrolls Online. It’s also available for 1,250 Writ Vouchers from the Master Writ Merchant. You can head to the player's house if you know someone with a crafting station.

The main feature requires 50 Transmute Crystals to adjust the Traits of your weapons and armor at a Transmutation Station. However, you must have proper knowledge of the trait you’re trying to adjust to your weapon or armor.

Finally, you can also recreate a piece of gear found previously. You can make a new copy if a piece of gear is in your Collections for a minimum of 50 Transmute Crystals in Elder Scrolls Online. However, the cost will increase depending on how many pieces of a set you’re trying to create.

Transmute Crystals will take some time to farm, but it’s worth having a large amount of them to ensure your gear suits your requirements and allows you to recreate gear you may like to use once again in Elder Scrolls Online. You should also check out the limited-time free-play event while it lasts ahead of the Necrom chapter.

