How to install and use Enshrouded Cheat Table mod

Survival games like Enshrouded can take a massive amount of time to progress in, but Nexus Mods user sergey979 created the Enshrouded Cheat Table to allow players to cheat, and progress faster and survive longer. However, this does require an additional program, and it’s worth pointing this out right away. In addition to the mod, you also need the CheatEngine software, which may get flagged by your PC as a virus.
This is a false positive, because CheatEngine can access program memory and inject .DLL files. If this is something that concerns you, you may not wish to use this Cheat Table mod. However, if you want to never die in the Shroud, and progress through the game easier, this is the mod for you.
How to easily install the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod
Thankfully, even if you don’t really use CheatEngine, it’s very easy to use the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod. If you follow the instructions below, you can get it going without much stress.
However, when you install CheatEngine, I cannot stress enough that you should read every section carefully. It’s going to ask if you want to install some extra things on your PC, which you can and should decline. They aren’t viruses, but it is almost assuredly something you won’t want on your PC.
- Download CheatEngine’s latest build
- Install CheatEngine
- Download the Table from Nexus Mods
- Run the game
- Run and attach CheatEngine to Enshrouded.exe process
- Load the downloaded table (Folder with green arrow icon)
- Use the cheats to your hearts content (found at bottom of CheatEngine screen)
The part of setting up the Enshrouded Cheat Table that might confuse players the most is Run and attach CheatEngine to Enshrouded.exe process. If you haven’t used the program before, that makes sense. The screenshot above shows the icon you need to click on, and the selection you need to make as a part of this. You need to have the game running before you do that as well.
Once those steps have been completed, you’re free to select/deselect whichever mods the CheatEngine adds to your game. We’ll list those below, and what they do. The developer of the mod also highlighted that they’ve made cheat tables for other games, like Valheim, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
How to use the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod
The Enshrouded Cheat Table mod is as close as you’re going to get to a “Creative Mode” in this game. There are likely other mods that serve a similar purpose, but this particular addon is perhaps the most comprehensive.
Once you’ve installed the mod in CheatEngine, while both it and the game are on, you can select a variety of cheats from the list at the bottom of CheatEngine. They include the following selections:
- Infinite health: Health doesn’t decrease.
- Infinite Stamina: Stamina doesn’t decrease.
- Infinite mana: Mana doesn’t decrease.
- Infinite frost timer: Frost won’t hurt your character.
- Infinite fog timer: The Shroud can’t hurt your character.
- Infinite weapon durability: No more stressing about broken weapons.
- Free craft: Craft items without needing proper materials.
- High speed: Move faster than ever.
- High jump: Jump higher.
- Infinite jumps: Repeatedly jump in the air (E key default)
- Glider Flight: Fly through the air anytime - press S to go up, W to go down.
- Flying: You can fly in the air anytime.
- Remove Fall Damage: No more fall damage no matter how far.
- Slope Angle: You can climb steep slopes.
- Coordinates: Go to specific x/y/z coordinates.
- Camera Near: First-person view.
- Build Block Color: Change block colors to your liking.
- Build Area: Added increased building area (Recommended no more than 800x200x800, or it can lag).
As always, exercise caution when using mods like this. There is always a chance of unpredictable results, or crashes, if you aren’t familiar with using this type of software. However, if you want to open up the game and craft bigger bases, or explore the game safely, it’s a great place to start.
Check out our other guides and features for this game
- Enshrouded: How to get the Barber NPC and customize your character
- Is it worth playing Enshrouded in 2025?
- Enshrouded Save file location (Local and Steam Cloud)
- How to find all Survivors in Enshrouded, and unlock advanced crafting