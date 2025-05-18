How to install and use Enshrouded Cheat Table mod

Survival games like Enshrouded can take a massive amount of time to progress in, but Nexus Mods user sergey979 created the Enshrouded Cheat Table to allow players to cheat, and progress faster and survive longer. However, this does require an additional program, and it’s worth pointing this out right away. In addition to the mod, you also need the CheatEngine software, which may get flagged by your PC as a virus.

Ad

This is a false positive, because CheatEngine can access program memory and inject .DLL files. If this is something that concerns you, you may not wish to use this Cheat Table mod. However, if you want to never die in the Shroud, and progress through the game easier, this is the mod for you.

How to easily install the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod

Thankfully, even if you don’t really use CheatEngine, it’s very easy to use the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod. If you follow the instructions below, you can get it going without much stress.

Ad

Trending

However, when you install CheatEngine, I cannot stress enough that you should read every section carefully. It’s going to ask if you want to install some extra things on your PC, which you can and should decline. They aren’t viruses, but it is almost assuredly something you won’t want on your PC.

Download CheatEngine’s latest build

Install CheatEngine

Download the Table from Nexus Mods

Run the game

Run and attach CheatEngine to Enshrouded.exe process

Load the downloaded table (Folder with green arrow icon)

Use the cheats to your hearts content (found at bottom of CheatEngine screen)

Ad

Just click the icon in the left picture, then the right, to attach Enshrouded.exe to the Cheat Engine process (Image via Cheat Engine & Keen Games)

The part of setting up the Enshrouded Cheat Table that might confuse players the most is Run and attach CheatEngine to Enshrouded.exe process. If you haven’t used the program before, that makes sense. The screenshot above shows the icon you need to click on, and the selection you need to make as a part of this. You need to have the game running before you do that as well.

Ad

Once those steps have been completed, you’re free to select/deselect whichever mods the CheatEngine adds to your game. We’ll list those below, and what they do. The developer of the mod also highlighted that they’ve made cheat tables for other games, like Valheim, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

How to use the Enshrouded Cheat Table mod

The Enshrouded Cheat Table mod is as close as you’re going to get to a “Creative Mode” in this game. There are likely other mods that serve a similar purpose, but this particular addon is perhaps the most comprehensive.

Ad

Once you’ve installed the mod in CheatEngine, while both it and the game are on, you can select a variety of cheats from the list at the bottom of CheatEngine. They include the following selections:

Infinite health: Health doesn’t decrease.

Health doesn’t decrease. Infinite Stamina: Stamina doesn’t decrease.

Stamina doesn’t decrease. Infinite mana: Mana doesn’t decrease.

Mana doesn’t decrease. Infinite frost timer: Frost won’t hurt your character.

Frost won’t hurt your character. Infinite fog timer: The Shroud can’t hurt your character.

The Shroud can’t hurt your character. Infinite weapon durability: No more stressing about broken weapons.

No more stressing about broken weapons. Free craft: Craft items without needing proper materials.

Craft items without needing proper materials. High speed: Move faster than ever.

Move faster than ever. High jump: Jump higher.

Jump higher. Infinite jumps: Repeatedly jump in the air (E key default)

Repeatedly jump in the air (E key default) Glider Flight: Fly through the air anytime - press S to go up, W to go down.

Fly through the air anytime - press S to go up, W to go down. Flying: You can fly in the air anytime.

You can fly in the air anytime. Remove Fall Damage: No more fall damage no matter how far.

No more fall damage no matter how far. Slope Angle: You can climb steep slopes.

You can climb steep slopes. Coordinates: Go to specific x/y/z coordinates.

Go to specific x/y/z coordinates. Camera Near: First-person view.

First-person view. Build Block Color: Change block colors to your liking.

Change block colors to your liking. Build Area: Added increased building area (Recommended no more than 800x200x800, or it can lag).

Ad

As always, exercise caution when using mods like this. There is always a chance of unpredictable results, or crashes, if you aren’t familiar with using this type of software. However, if you want to open up the game and craft bigger bases, or explore the game safely, it’s a great place to start.

Check out our other guides and features for this game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More