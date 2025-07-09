Every gear piece leaving with the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate will launch with a drastic sandbox change from Episode Heresy. The new saga will leave out most of the gear pieces from seasonal and core activities, allowing players to go in and get new loot for the new sandbox. Furthermore, this also means that players can also obtain these gear pieces before Heresy is removed, as they will still be significantly viable.

Ad

This article lists everything that will be removed from the loot pool with the The Edge of Fate expansion, starting July 15.

All vaulted gear pieces for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Here is a summarized list of all gear pieces getting vaulted with The Edge of Fate expansion:

Removal of Episode: Echoes weapons and armor pieces.

Removal of Episode: Revenant weapons and armor pieces.

Removal of Episode: Heresy weapons and armor pieces.

Rite of the Nine vaulting.

Ritual Engrams are getting removed from all three vendors. The cost of the ritual gears will change from Engram to Enhancement Cores.

Nightfall weapons will be moved to Legacy, with the cost change similar to Ritual.

Legacy competitive and Trials weapons will be removed from their respective vendors and will be available from Xur.

All planetary materials will be removed.

Exotic armor pieces, as anything after the expansion, will have low stat distribution via drops.

Ad

Trending

Planetary materials in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The following list mentions each of the vaulting, and what to do before the expansion launch:

Ad

Echoes weapons and armor: Part of the seasonal gear pieces, hence the vaulting. Get Aberrant Action Sidearm and Corrasion Pulse Rifle. Get any high-stat armor.

Part of the seasonal gear pieces, hence the vaulting. Get Aberrant Action Sidearm and Corrasion Pulse Rifle. Get any high-stat armor. Revenant weapons and armor: Seasonal gear. Get Exuviae and Liturgy, alongside high-stat armor.

Seasonal gear. Get Exuviae and Liturgy, alongside high-stat armor. Heresy weapons and armor: Seasonal gear. Get Psychopomp and Watchful Eye Adepts, alongside high-stat armor.

Seasonal gear. Get Psychopomp and Watchful Eye Adepts, alongside high-stat armor. Rite of the Nine: One-time event. Get the Adept versions of Judgment, Sudden Death, Wilderflight, Terminus Horizon, and No Survivors.

One-time event. Get the Adept versions of Judgment, Sudden Death, Wilderflight, Terminus Horizon, and No Survivors. Ritual weapons: Reputation and Engrams are getting removed, making the purchasing of every ritual gear more expensive in The Edge of Fate. Get Randy's Throwing Knife.

Reputation and Engrams are getting removed, making the purchasing of every ritual gear more expensive in The Edge of Fate. Get Randy's Throwing Knife. Nightfall: The current Nightfall weapon is getting moved to Legacy, with Engrams and reputation getting removed like Ritual. Hence, the upcoming Nightfall weapons might be more expensive.

The current Nightfall weapon is getting moved to Legacy, with Engrams and reputation getting removed like Ritual. Hence, the upcoming Nightfall weapons might be more expensive. Legacy competitive and Trials: Every Legacy weapon from the high-tier PvP activities will be moved to Xur's shop. Due to this, getting the best perk will become more difficult going forward. Get Rose and Exalted Truth.

Every Legacy weapon from the high-tier PvP activities will be moved to Xur's shop. Due to this, getting the best perk will become more difficult going forward. Get Rose and Exalted Truth. Destination material: All destination material will be removed from The Edge of Fate. Hence, using them for Glimmer and other materials is a good idea now.

All destination material will be removed from The Edge of Fate. Hence, using them for Glimmer and other materials is a good idea now. Exotic armor: Any Exotic armor dropping in The Edge of Fate will have low stat-distribution, unlike the current sandbox. Get any armor suited for your build.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More