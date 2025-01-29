Every new Exotic weapon coming with Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy is the final chapter of the Light vs. Darkness saga, where players are scheduled to hop onto the Dreadnought. This new episode brings heaps of content for players to invest in, including endgame Dungeon, seasonal activity, and other gear pieces to build around. Two specific weapons, Exotics, fall under this arsenal and provide more synergy than standard Legendary gear.

The two weapons are the Barrow-Dyad Submachine Gun and the Lodestar Trace Rifle. Both are unique, and their type has never been seen in the game. This article discusses the two new Exotics in Episode Heresy and their perks.

All new Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I

As mentioned, the two new weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy Act I include a Submachine Gun named Barrow-Dyad and a Primary Trace Rifle named Lodestar, a first of its kind. Here's what each weapon will provide in terms of Exotic perks and Intrinsic Traits.

Barrow-Dyed

Barrow-Dyad in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Barrow-Dyad is a Strand Submachine Gun with a different design approach than its peers.

Instead of the usual design of a gun, the Barrow-Dyad is a ring-shaped weapon with a regular muzzle, scope, and trigger. Its Exotic perk is called Taken Divergence, and its in-game description is as follows:

"This weapon resonates with your choices. Hitting three different targets generates a large amount of blight. Blighted Seekers bore through targets."

Here's what the Barrow-Dyad's Intrinsic Trait, Panic Response, does:

"This weapon generates blight as it deals damage. While not firing, blight depletes, and the magazine is gradually refilled. Reload the weapon to convert stored blight into Blighted Seekers."

Lodestar

Lodestar in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's first-ever Primary Trace Rifle, the Lodestar, is an energy weapon with an Arc element. Its Exotic perk, Arc Alignment, does the following:

"Dealing Arc damage from any source aligns the battery’s coil. When alignment is complete, press [reload button] to disengage the safety and enable the hip-fired Starlight Beam to apply Jolt to any targets damaged for a short time. Aim down sights to slow the rate at which the battery drains."

Its Intrinsic trait, Starlight Beam, does the following:

"This weapon fires a low-intensity Arc beam with enhanced stability and accuracy."

Episode Heresy Act I will be released on February 4, 2025.

