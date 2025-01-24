  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 Episode Heresy loot pool

Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 Episode Heresy loot pool

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jan 24, 2025 03:56 IST
Undercurrent (Image via Bungie)
Undercurrent (Image via Bungie)

The dawn of a fresh episodic entry in Destiny 2 means that players will be getting new weapons at the cost of a few older ones. Some of these weapons are being put into a rotation, where they pave the way for newer gear pieces to enter the loot pool.

Removed weapons cannot be farmed for a long time in any way, making it crucial to know which specific gear pieces are being replaced. This article lists every weapon getting removed with the arrival of Episode Heresy, alongside the ones being added as well.

Every weapon getting removed from Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

Riiswalker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Riiswalker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of weapons that are getting removed in Episode Heresy, alongside the dates when players can claim them for the last time:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Undercurrent from Nightfall: The final week is from January 28 to February 4.
  • The Prophet from Trials of Osiris: The final week is from January 28 to February 4.
  • Riiswalker from Iron Banner: The final week is from January 21 to 28.
  • Lethal Abundance from Iron Banner: The final week is from January 21 to 28.

Note that the standard version of both Undercurrent and The Prophet will still be available via the Legacy Focusing section on Zavala and Saint-14 respectively. However, the Adept version cannot be farmed in any way after these weapons have been taken away from the loot pool in Episode Heresy.

All new weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

At the cost of some of the weapons getting removed, there will be new gear pieces for everyone to farm. These weapons will be part of Crucible, Trials of Osiris, and Nightfall loot pools. Here is a list of them alongside the perks each will carry:

Nightfall

Lotus-Eater (Void Rocket-Assisted Sidearm)

  • Third column: Strategist, Feeding Frenzy, Well-Rounded, Shoot to Loot, Beacon Rounds, Reconstruction
  • Fourth column: One for All, [REDACTED], High Ground, Reverberation, Frenzy, Adrenaline Junkie

The Palindrome (Arc Adaptive Hand Cannon)

  • Third column: Closing Time, Elemental Capacitor, Explosive Payload, [REDACTED], Outlaw, To the Pain
  • Fourth column: Magnificent Howl, Snapshot Sights, Master of Arms, Opening Shot, [REDACTED], Desperate Measures

Vanguard Ops

Cynosure (Strand Aggressive Rocket Launcher)

  • Third column: Reconstruction, Envious Arsenal, Slice, Demolitionist, Field Prep, Tracking Module, Sympathetic Arsenal, Impulse Amplifier, Ambitious Assassin, Discord, Danger Zone, Overflow
  • Fourth Column: Chain Reaction, Explosive Light, [REDACTED], Bipod, Cluster Bomb, Quickdraw, Lasting Impression, Adrenaline Junkie, Reverberation, Desperate Measures, High Ground, Hatchling

Gambit

Backfang (Arc Rapid Fire Glaive)

  • Third column: Impulse Amplifier, Beacon Rounds, [REDACTED], Grave Robber, Immovable Object, Tilting at Windmills, Shot Swap, Steady Hands, Replenishing Aegis, Field Prep, Lead from Gold, Mulligan
  • Fourth column: [REDACTED], Voltshot, Swashbuckler, Surrounded, Unrelenting, Wellspring, Vorpal Weapon, Unstoppable Force, Close to Melee, Desperate Measure, Adagio, Adrenaline Junkie

Crucible

Joxer's Longsword - Void Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle

  • Third column: Closing Time, Demolitionist, Dragonfly, Killing Wind, Gutshot Straight, Lone Wolf, Pugilist, Enlightened Action, Rewind Rounds, Repulsor Brace, Strategist, Shoot to Loot
  • Fourth column: Adrenaline Junkie, Desperado, Desperate Measures, Destabilizing Rounds, Withering Gaze, Headseeker, High Impact Reserves, Under Pressure, One for All, Swashbuckler, [REDACTED], Zen Moment

Readers can refer to our article on new Trials weapons in Episode Heresy to get a clearer idea of the gear pieces coming to the Trials of Osiris.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी