New Trials of Osiris weapons announced for Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is undergoing massive changes in Episode Heresy. From new Passage cards and Lighthouse eligibility to an overhauled reward structure, Bungie is trying really hard to increase the population of the competitive PvP activity and make it more approachable for the casual side of the community. Amidst all of this, there are a couple of new weapons announced for the Trials loot pool in the new episode as well.

In line are three weapons; one is a fan-favorite Hand Cannon returning with new perks, the second is an age-old slug Shotgun, and the other one is a new Sniper Rifle. This article lists all the perks that can be found on these weapons.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will get three new weapons in Episode Heresy

The three new weapons scheduled for Trials of Osiris in Episode Heresy include the Exalted Truth with new perks, The Inquisitor with new perks, and a new Sniper Rifle called Keen Thistle. Here's what each of these weapons will offer:

Keen Thistle:

Keen Thistle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Keen Thistle is going to be a Solar Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifle, sharing the archetype with the likes of Mechabre, Bite of the Fox, Succession, and more. Here is a list of perks available on this Sniper Rifle:

Third column: Snapshot Sights, Lone Wolf, Under Pressure, Incandescent, Envious Arsenal, Slickdraw, Triple Tap.

Snapshot Sights, Lone Wolf, Under Pressure, Incandescent, Envious Arsenal, Slickdraw, Triple Tap. Fourth column: Opening Shot, Closing Time, Discord, Bait and Switch, Moving Target, Vorpal Weapon, Fourth Times the Charm.

Opening Shot, Closing Time, Discord, Bait and Switch, Moving Target, Vorpal Weapon, Fourth Times the Charm. Origin Traits: Trials, Crucible, Hakke.

Exalted Truth:

Exalted Truth in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exalted Truth returns in the loot pool, but with new perks, making it a new weapon to chase in Episode Heresy. It is a Void Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon that will come with the following perks:

Third column: Slideshot, Lone Wolf, Destabilizing Rounds, Moving Target, Zen Moment, Keep Away, Withering Gaze.

Slideshot, Lone Wolf, Destabilizing Rounds, Moving Target, Zen Moment, Keep Away, Withering Gaze. Fourth Column: Eye of the Storm, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, Magnificent Howl, (unknown new perk from Heresy), One for All, Repulsor Brace.

Eye of the Storm, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, Magnificent Howl, (unknown new perk from Heresy), One for All, Repulsor Brace. Origin Traits: Trials, Crucible, Suros.

The Inquisitor:

The Inquisitor (Image via Bungie)

Same as Exalted Truth, The Inquisitor is also making a return with new perks. This is an Arc slug Precision Framed Shotgun with the following scheduled perks:

Third Column: Envious Assassin, Lone Wolf, Offhand Strike, Loose Change, Perpetual Motion, Slideshot, Threat Detector

Envious Assassin, Lone Wolf, Offhand Strike, Loose Change, Perpetual Motion, Slideshot, Threat Detector Fourth Column: Bait and Switch, Closing Time, Cascade Point, Fragile Focus, Jolting Feedback, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument

Bait and Switch, Closing Time, Cascade Point, Fragile Focus, Jolting Feedback, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument Origin Traits: Trials, Crucible, Suros

