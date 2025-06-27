Every Prismatic subclass change that is coming with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2's entire sandbox is going to be changed with The Edge of Fate expansion. Power cap, weapon tiers, armor sets, and almost everything will be starting from a brand-new point, as most of what players knew all these years will be going away. Typically, the same applies to a few abilities as well, with the developers revealing additional changes to some Prismatic Aspects.
This article lists everything that is changing in the Prismatic subclass with the expansion, especially the Aspect costs..
Most of these changes have been officially revealed via the June 26 TWID blog post.
Prismatic Aspect changes and more for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate
Here is a list of all the Prismatic subclass changes coming in the new expansion:
For Warlocks:
Prismatic
- Reduced the number of fragment slots provided by the following Aspects: Hellion (from 3 to 2) and Bleak Watcher (from 3 to 2).
Prismatic/Strand
- Weaver’s Call (Aspect): Can now generate Threadlings on any final blow instead of just Strand final blows.
For Titans:
Prismatic
- Reduced the number of fragment slots provided by the following Aspect: Consecration (from 3 to 2).
Prismatic/Strand
- Drengr’s Lash (Aspect): Increased tracking strength of base Suspend wave and Abeyant Leap Exotic-armor Suspend wave. Increased base Suspend wave travel distance from 20m to 30m. Increased Abeyant Leap Suspend wave travel distance from 30m to 35m.
Prismatic/Solar
- Consecration (Aspect): Ignition no longer has a +20% bonus damage.
For Hunters:
Prismatic
- Reduced the number of fragment slots provided by the following Aspects: Ascension (from 3 to 2) and Winter's Shroud (from 3 to 2).
Prismatic/Solar
- Gunpowder Gamble (Aspect): Reduced self-damage from Gunpowder Gamble detonation by 60%. Final blows of all kinds now grant Gunpowder Gamble progress instead of just Solar kills.
Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is scheduled to go live on July 15, at the usual weekly reset time of 10 am PT.
