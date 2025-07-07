Every vendor change coming with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Following the weapons, armor pieces, and the sandbox, Destiny 2's newest expansion will also undergo massive changes in the vendor department. Players will find new rewards from almost every vendor in the game, be it the Focusing gear pieces or the reputation rank-up rewards.

This article lists every vendor change coming in The Edge of Fate expansion.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate vendor changes

Here are all the changes being implemented for vendors with the start of The Edge of Fate expansion:

Xur:

Xur, Exotic vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To start, the agent of the Nine will NOT sell Legendary armor pieces anymore. Instead, players will find these pieces from Ada-1. Xur will now sell two Exotic armor pieces rather than one for each class, every week. These armor pieces will range from Legacy ones that he always sold, alongside one from a newer expansion from The Witch Queen to The Final Shape.

Regarding weapons, Xur will sell nine Legendary weapons, and Brave weapons as well. There will also be a chance for an Adept weapon to show up, alongside weapons from the Episodes.

Currencies such as Strange Coins, Ritual Engrams, and upgrade modules will no longer be sold by Xur anymore.

Ada-1:

Ada-1 vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Ada-1 will offer 20 Threader bounties per week and Legacy Legendary armor pieces. She will also grant older players free tokens to spend on Exotic armor pieces.

Lastly, her bounties will be reworked with The Edge of Fate, where PvE bounties require any destination, and PvP bounties require any mode.

Banshee-44:

Banshee, the Gunsmith vendor (Image via Bungie)

The gunsmith will not have a reputation system going forward. Furthermore, upgrade modules and Gunsmith Engrams will be removed from his shop.

Rahool:

Master Rahool (Image via Bungie)

The Cryptarch will also follow the steps of his neighbor on the Tower, and will not have a reputation system. New armor pieces can be obtained via the Legendary campaign instead of Rahool's inventory.

