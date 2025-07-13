Everything we know about ARK Aquatica, coming July 15

ARK: Survival Evolved is celebrating its 10th anniversary by releasing its first expansion in three years, called ARK Aquatica. The DLC will feature a submerged map filled with various creatures, both old and new, along with different biomes. It aims to expand the ARK universe, although not much has been revealed on this topic by Snail Games USA.
The latest trailer showcased actual gameplay clips, which provided everyone a glimpse of what’s to come.
ARK Aquatica to add new creatures, biomes, and more
The ARK Aquatica expansion will release on July 15, 2025, and feature new dinosaurs and a vastly different gameplay environment than all previous expansions.
Here’s everything we know about the DLC:
Underwater gameplay with 5 different biomes
The ARK franchise has previously done underwater settings, but not on this scale. This is a non-canonical story featuring a submerged ARK that will comprise the majority of gameplay.
There are a few islands showcased in the trailer, which can house the land base. As players progress and unlock TEK Air Pockets, they can build a base in the water. This can significantly reduce the need to go back to the surface, allowing more exploring time across various biomes.
New and returning items
ARK Aquatica will bring 74 new engrams. A complete list is expected to be available following the launch, but many of the items will be related to underwater survival. These include new gear that can be used for walking on the ocean floor or building a base inside the ocean.
Since not all creatures can survive in the ocean, some of the new items unlocked through engrams will help them mutate and gain underwater breathing abilities.
New tamable creatures
Each new ARK expansion brings new creatures, and for Aquatica, we have 21 unique dinosaurs. Six of them have already been revealed ahead of launch, while others remain a mystery. The roster includes both underwater creatures and amphibians.
The underwater biome will also feature familiar dinosaurs that have adapted to living underwater through various mutations. One of the new items will likely fast-track this mutation, allowing players to take land dinosaurs into the water safely.
Lore expansion
ARK has a complex lore, so much so that many players may not bother following it, but those who do may enjoy Aquatica. The DLC is set to further expand on the origin of Element, the primary ingredient used for crafting equipment in the game.
Throughout the story, players will engage in underwater battles and discover "a narrative that bridges multiple ARKs." Considering there will be no more content updates for Ark: Survival Evolved after this, the studio may want to complete the lore.
