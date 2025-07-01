Everything revealed with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate devstream II (July 1)

Bungie's final livestream before Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion showcased power progression, bits from the campaign, and the most-awaited launch trailer. The developers have been fairly clear about everything that is coming with the new expansion, and the recent stream was packed with several new information as well.

This article will break down everything shown in The Edge of Fate stream II.

Destiny 2 developers' livestream breakdown (July 1)

Here is a summary of everything showcased in the stream:

The Edge of Fate launch trailer.

World tiers.

Raid details.

Destination activity.

Portal system.

New infusion currency.

Free seasonal hub.

Guardian Rank reset.

The Edge of Fate finally has its launch trailer, where the first few seconds strongly hint at the involvement of time-travel. Players see a character, possibly Lodi, from a 1950s setting, picking up a phone. While not much is known regarding the overall story, it sure creates an interesting ground for discussion among the community ahead of launch.

Secondly, world tiers will be one of the primary features of The Edge of Fate's open world. This is a standard for many games, and Bungie seems to be implementing it for the first time in Destiny 2. With the added difficulty, players will find new secrets, materials, and plenty more.

Typically, Kepler will have a three-player activity, much like Wellspring and Vex Incursion.

Destiny 2 world difficulty tiers (Image via Bungie)

Next comes the Portal system, which is also one of the primary changes coming with The Edge of Fate. The Portal will be the only source for players to get Pinnacle gear pieces, launch solo or group ops, and complete every activity in the game.

The soft cap for the expansion will be 200, and the Pinnacle cap will be 450. Anyone completing the campaign at Legendary difficulty will be ready for the Day 1 Raid, taking place on July 19, on a Saturday.

The Portal screen from Destiny 2 stream (Image via Bungie)

A free seasonal hub will also be available every week for free, similar to how players got one for the Heavy Metal event in Episode Heresy. However, this is independent of the actual seasonal pass and is meant to provide players with extra materials.

Regarding other updates, infusing items in the higher tier will now consume a different material instead of Upgrade Modules, and Guardian Rank tasks will be more in line with Portal, rather than commendations and solo endgame content.

