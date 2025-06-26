Everything that was shown on the Destiny 2 developers' livestream (June 24)

Bungie and Destiny 2 are revealing several content for the upcoming expansion, The Edge of Fate, via livestreams. From new gear pieces to complete sandbox changes, the developers have been thorough with revealing official features to the community, as there is a lot to go over from a gameplay standpoint. With the recent stream concluding on June 24, note that a confirmation of another program on July 1 has already been made.

This article, however, lists everything that was showcased on the June 24 live stream.

Destiny 2 developer's livestream breakdown (June 24)

Here is a summarized list of things shown in the livestream:

New weapon type, Crossbow.

Three new weapon archetypes.

Gambler's Dodge rework.

Special and Heavy ammo drop meter.

New Banes.

New gear bonuses for damage and resistances.

Featured gear section in Exotics.

To start, Crossbows are going to be a thing in Destiny 2, as more weapons following this type can be expected in the future. However, for now, a Crossbow in The Edge of Fate will be a Heavy weapon and of the Legendary rarity.

Destiny 2's new Crossbow (Image via Bungie)

Three new Legendary weapon archetypes have been added as well, including the Pulse Rifle Rocket Assisted, Slug Shot Hand Cannon, and Longbow Combat Bow.

New archetype in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For Hunters, Gambler's Dodge won't require players to get close to enemies for an energy refund. Moreover, a special and Heavy ammo meter will be added below the weapon's UI, signifying a bar where players can pace their ammo drops by playing the game.

One of the most controversial showcases from the stream comes in the form of gear bonuses from seasonal weapons and armor. Players will get increased damage or resistance from equipping new armor pieces and weapons. Some of these percentages go up to 10% for damage and 15% for damage resistance.

Resistance and damage from new armor (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, players will find a new 'featured' section for Exotics, leading newer players to use gears that are more "in demand."

