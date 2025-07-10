Fallout 76: Best Salt locations

The world of Fallout 76 may have gone to ruin and be overrun by irradiated Ghouls, Mirelurks, and all manner of foul creatures, but spice is still the variety of life even in post-war Appalachia. Without it, food wouldn't taste as good as it does, especially since the radiation has definitely damaged taste buds.

Ad

Once such spice, Salt, rather a mineral in this case, is used in several dishes in the game. It's not the be-all of the wastelands, but it does have its utility.

On that note, here's where to find Salt and how to put it to good use.

Where to find Salt in Fallout 76

The Whitespring Golf Club (Image via Bethesda Softworks | YouTube/Darth Xion)

Salt in Fallout 76 can be obtained in most food hotspots found in post-war Appalachia. When the bombs fell, restaurants were still functioning, and as such, spices of all kinds were stocked to the brim in inventory. This means that abandoned pre-war restaurants, food factories, barbeques, and cooking spots all contain spices and Salt.

Ad

Trending

While Raiders may not have acquired sophisticated tastebuds, they too use Salt, and as such, it can be found in bandit camps. The mineral in question can be obtained via a glass Salt shaker. You can find it on tables, shelves, inside refrigerators, and generally in places where food is stored.

Here's where to find Salt in Fallout 76:

The Whitespring Golf Club.

The Brown House.

Helvetia.

Bolton Greens.

The General's Steakhouse.

Red Rocket Mega Stop.

White Powder Winter Sports.

Bastion Park.

Prime Minister's Cabin at Rapidan Camp.

Clarksburg Shooting Club.

Portside Pub.

Hemlock Holes.

Toxic Larry's Meat 'n Go.

Eta Psi House.

Big Fred's BBQ Shack.

Skullbone Vantage.

Forward Station Delta.

Hillfolk Hotdogs.

Autumn Acre cabin.

Aaronholt Homestead.

Red Rocket Filling Station.

Gauley Mine.

Old Danielson Cabin.

Ad

Aside from looting the wastelands to find Salt, you can also trade with other players to get the mineral. Since it's not too scarce, players should be willing to trade for a nominal offer.

What is Salt used for in Fallout 76?

Grilled Fish goes great with some Salt (Image via Bethesda Softworks | YouTube/Darth Xion)

Salt is a consumable item that gives +1.25% to hunger satisfaction, alongside a mild +5 radiation (which is not a lot, considering Salt gives food flavor).

Ad

However, Salt's main utility is as a resource for creating other consumable items. Here's the list:

Aged Mirelurk Queen Steak

Bloatfly Loaf

Dog Meat Steak

Firecap Tasty Souffle

Megasloth Tenderloin

Mirelurk Jerky

Tasty Squirrel Stew

Vegetable Medley Soup

Grilled Fish

Truth be told, you could decide not to use Salt to make the aforementioned dishes, but it just wouldn't hit the spot.

To that end, happy Salt hunting. Just remember to pay attention to your surroundings while looking for it, as you probably won't be the only one with the same idea.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More