Mirelurk Eggs in Fallout 76 are somewhat of a delicacy. They can be consumed to fulfill 10% of your nutritional needs, but at the cost of +15% radiation and 3% of getting some disease, which is not something you want out in the post-war Appalachia. Nevertheless, the search for these elusive eggs will send many an intrepid adventurer into the wastelands regularly.
In case you might be wondering, Mirelurk Eggs don't drop when you kill Mirelurk Hunters or any other type of Mirelurk. They are their own entity and must be collected by interacting with them.
On that note, here's where to find Mirelurk Eggs in Fallout 76.
All Mirelurk Eggs locations in Fallout 76
While Mirelurk Eggs are not elusive in Fallout 76, they are hard to come by, in the sense that you'll need to search certain locations to find them. They are found in clusters, which means each location should give you a few Mirelurk Eggs, which, in turn, should reduce the number of trips needed to fulfill your quota.
Here's where to find them:
- Inside Grafton Dam
- In and around Highland Marsh
- South and north of the Ohio River Adventures (keep on the lookout along the river)
- Hemlock Springs Dump
- Inside Mire's Eye
You'll find sufficient Mirelurk Eggs at these locations, but do approach them with caution, as not all of them are dormant. At times, Mirelurk Eggs can hatch, and you'll have to contend with Mirelurks that are out to kill you. So be careful and don't rush the process.
What are Mirelurk Eggs used for in Fallout 76?
Much like Glowing Fungus, Mirelurk Eggs can be used to create consumables that provide additional benefits. However, remember that Mirelurk Eggs do deteriorate, so you may want to store them if you don't plan on using them immediately. Here's a list of recipes they are used in:
- Aged Mirelurk Queen Steak
- Corn Pone
- Cramburger
- Mirelurk Cake
- Mirelurk Egg Omelette
- Mud Cookie
- Pumpkin pie
Many of the aforementioned consumables are rather useful when consumed; as such, don't eat Mirelurk Eggs raw. Instead, use them to make something better that will give you additional buffs aside from merely keeping you full.
Read more articles here:
- How to get Mr Fuzzy Tokens in Fallout 76 (and all items you can buy with them)
- Fallout 76: Treasure Hunter event guide