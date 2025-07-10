The Fallout 76 Blackwater Mine was officially a Blackwater Nuclear Material Extraction Site before the Great War. Rich in Uranium, the mine was used by the United States government to fuel enrichment of nuclear arsenals. However, at present, it's been overrun by creatures such as Feral Ghouls, Mole Miners, and the ever-present Radrats.

This is a crying shame, as there's a lot of loot to be found within the Fallout 76 Blackwater Mine, alongside Miner's Lockers. They contain good loot, which is linked to the "Lost and Found" Repeatable Quest. To that end, here's how you can open the Miner's Locker in the Fallout 76 Blackwater Mine.

How to open the Miner's Locker in the Fallout 76 Blackwater Mine

Certain parts of Blackwater Mine have high radiation; be careful (Image via Bethesda Softworks | YouTube/Two Minute Tutorials)

To open the Miner's Locker, first find (and discover) a Miner's Key. This can be obtained by looting a dead Mole Miner. They can be found all over the wastelands, and you can come across a few during the Treasure Hunter Event. They aren't the toughest of enemies you'll encounter in the wasteland, but they can be a handful at times.

Coming to the Miner's Key, it can be used to open lockers in mines throughout Appalachia. It includes locations such as the AMS testing site, Belching Betty, Brim Quarry, The Burning Mine, Lucky Hole Mine, Mount Blair, Rollins Labor Camp, and the Blackwater Mine.

Looting the Miner's Locker (Image via Bethesda Softworks | YouTube/Two Minute Tutorials)

The Miner's Locker in the Fallout 76 Blackwater Mine can be tricky to find and will require a bit of legwork. It is located east of the Whitespring Resort, which is a good place to find Salt, if you're on short supply. That said, here's the path to follow to reach the Miner's Locker within Blackwater Mine:

Enter Blackwater Mine and follow the main path until you reach a bridge.

As you cross the bridge, turn into the room on the right.

Enter, go straight, head up a flight of stairs, turn right, and up another flight of stairs.

As you reach the top, turn around, and you'll find a row of lockers.

Interact with them to complete the task.

It could be any of the lockers, so scroll over them until the one needed to be opened is located. Then simply use the Miner's Key to unlock it. The loot obtained is nothing grand, but it should be enough for your troubles. Also, you'll be able to do "Lost and Found" more than once.

