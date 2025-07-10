Fallout 76: How to get Adelaide as an ally

If you've been playing Fallout 76 for a while, chances are that you've already acquired Adelaide as an ally back in 2024. This sassy and flirtatious robot was produced by RobCo and introduced in Season 16: Duel with the Devil. She could be obtained from Page 5 for 40 Tickets.

Unlike other Assaultrons, Adelaide has a personality and is a livewire in the true sense. She's also a great ally to have, as her daily buff, Human/Robot Interfacing, grants the player 25% damage reduction from robots and does 15% more damage against robots, lasting an hour. You can also romance her, but that's for another article.

Here's the scoop on how to get Adelaide as an ally in Fallout 76 Season 21: Gone Fission.

How to get Adelaide as an ally in Fallout 76

Those who obtained Adelaide in Season 16 saved on Gold Bullion (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

At the moment, there is only one way to get Adelaide as an ally in Fallout 76, and it's going to cost you a lot.

To start, you'll have to go to the Foundation and talk to the Vendor called Samuel. He will trade you Plan: Adelaide, but it won't be cheap. You'll need a whopping 4,000 Gold Bullion to get her.

If you're just starting or have been playing for a few months, chances are you may not have nearly enough to make the trade. To this end, you'll have to slowly stockpile Gold Bullion. This can be done by trading in Treasury Notes (weekly limit of 400) and purchasing them from Smiley, located at the Wayward, at the exchange rate of 50 Gold Bullion for 1,000 Caps (weekly limit of 300).

As mentioned, this will take you some time, and if you're just starting, a lot of your time will be spent learning the ropes of survival and looking for stuff such as Salt and Glowing Fungus. Nevertheless, if you're hellbent on getting Adelaide, this is the only way to obtain this ally.

Is Adelaide a worthy ally in Fallout 76?

Well, it all depends on your perspective of the word "worthy." Aside from her perk, which allows you to deal more effectively with robots, she's also a Vendor, though the items she sells are not very useful. On the other hand, given that she is romancable, you may want to acquire her to that end.

All in all, Adelaide is a great ally with some quirky dialogues that will keep you entertained.

