Fallout 76: How to catch the new Axolotl (September 2025)

Thanks to the fishing update in Fallout 76, each month brings a rare Axolotl to fish up, and September 2025 is no exception. These can be frustrating for returning players, because you cannot catch them with the default rod, reel, and common bait. It’s going to take a bit more dedication and know-how to fish up this cute creature. You may also want to either move CAMP, or have a dedicated fishing camp ready to go, to make life easier.
It’s worth pointing out that it could take several, or even dozens of tries to fish up an Axolotl in Fallout 76, so try not to get discouraged. Here’s everything we know about catching this rare creature in the waters of Appalachia.
How and where to catch the rare Axolotl in Fallout 76 for September 2025
The Fallout social media team teased the Axolotl for September 2025 in Fallout 76 on social media, giving the hint “In the ruins of industry past, north and south, the Shadow Axolotl opens its mouth!”, and just a few photographs. The photographs are clearly from Ash Heap and Toxic Valley regions of the game.
That said, you don’t specifically have to go there to get one. We recommend going to the waters in the image above, just a little bit northeast of the Clarksburg Shooting Range. This still counts as the Toxic Valley. If you prefer the Ash Heap, head to the waters of Lake Reynolds. We also recommend making a little fishing camp or moving your camp to the location you’ll be at, so you can easily set up a generator for a Weather Control Device.
As it pertains to bait, it depends on the weather conditions, which we’ll be discussing in a moment. If you’re fishing in Rainy Conditions, use Superb Bait (33% chance), but if you’re using Nuked Conditions, use Improved Bait (6%). Honestly, Superb Bait is better served for fishing up Local Legends, so I’d recommend even with a lower percent, the Improved Bait/Nuked Conditions.
The best weather to try and catch the Axolotl in Fallout 76 are Rain or Nuked, which, if you don’t want to wait for, there’s another solution. The previous season had this as an unlockable, but you may also be able to purchase it with real money on the Atomic Shop. Otherwise, you may simply have to wait, unless you know someone with a Weather Control Device that covers the right type of weather you want.
Technically, you don’t need a very fancy fishing rod, but I do recommend at least a mod or two. Either the Light Bulb Bobber or the Nuka Quantum Bobber, which was available in Season 21 by catching 15 glowing fish. It doesn’t really improve anything, but it does offer light, either way.
I also recommend Improved Bearings (Reel time improved), and at least the Mark 2 Reel. Better Reels are also nice, but you can catch it with the Mark 2. Then, just head into the nearest water source, and start fishing! Frankly, it comes down to RNG, so you could be incredibly lucky, or it could cost you 20-30 bait. That’s another reason I recommend Improved Bait, over the more costly Superb Bait.
