How to move CAMPs in Fallout 76

The most recent Fallout 76 featured a suite of updates to CAMPs, so there’s never been a better time to pick up and move, to find a new location. There are fantastic new features to the CAMP system like Item Locking (so you never accidentally scrap something), or relaxed building rules so you can easily put together the building of your dreams. While my CAMP somehow was destroyed, and wasn’t saved, other players shouldn’t have that problem.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to move CAMP in Fallout 76, if you have the time, patience, and most importantly of all, the Caps. If you’re trying to find a new location to call home in the Wastelands of Appalachia, here’s what you need to know.

How to move your CAMP in Fallout 76

If you want to move your CAMP in Fallout 76, it’s as easy as accessing your Pip-Boy. If you open up your Pip-Boy, you’ll see Z: Move Camp (LB on controller). When you press that, your camp device will pop up, and you can find a new spot nearby to move to.

Before you go moving, I highly recommend making certain your CAMP design has already been saved to a Blueprint. Once you have a Blueprint set up, or are otherwise ready to go, head to the new location on the map, and press the Move Camp button on your Pip-Boy.

It's incredibly easy to move your CAMP to a new location, but set up a Blueprint first! (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

This is done by going to the Blueprint section in the updated CAMP menu in Fallout 76, and highlighting all the items you want to be saved into that Blueprint. That way, when you find a new place to call home, you can move all of that stuff together at one time. It’s also going to cost you 40 caps to move, so make sure you have that, as well.

If you don’t care about your current setup, and want to redesign it anyway using the new features added in the CAMP update, then by all means, just move everything without a Blueprint, and just design to your heart’s content. It’s also worth noting that if your design is too large and intricate, you may need several Blueprints.

Thanks to the new system, it should be easier to move. Items that used to require a foundation to be placed no longer require this, so it ought to be much easier to relocate. We cannot guarantee success, however, so be careful when you’re moving either way. Your location will still have to be a reasonable amount of space from someone else’s CAMP.

