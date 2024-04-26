Fallout 76: How to easily complete 'Hack a Terminal' daily quest

'Hack a Terminal' daily quest in Fallout 76 is a challenge that has left many a Wasteland wanderer scratching their heads not just because of its difficulty but also the lack of information. Imagine getting a daily quest but you don’t know where to find its Terminal. Furthermore, the latter isn't even on a level you can hack yet.
To help with this deceptively simple daily quest, we have listed all the necessary information down below. From precious caps to invaluable plans and schematics, completing this daily task can be very useful for beginners. Just like Terminals, if you need help with locating cryptids, check out our Fallout 76 Cryptid location guide.
Easiest Terminal locations in Fallout 76 for daily quest
When it comes to finding the perfect Terminal to hack, location is key. Fortunately, the Appalachian Wasteland is teeming with ideal options:
Level Zero Terminals
- Camp McLintockThe Whitesprings Resort
- Wade Airport
- basement area of Morgantown Airport.
- Abbie's Bunker
- Harper's Ferry Armorer
- Receptionist's Terminal of the Poseidon Energy Plant
- Fuel Storage Room Terminal
- Landview Lighthouse keeper's home
- Garrahan Mining Headquarters
- Dolce's Food ProcessingVault-Tec Agricultural Research Center
Level One Terminals
- Fujiniya Intelligence Base
- Dryer Chemical
- Red Rocket Mega Stop
- Sals Grinders
- Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos
- Sunnytop Ski Lanes
- Flooded Trainyard
- New Appalachian Central Trainyard
- Watoga Civic Center
Level Two Terminals
- Watoga Transit Hub Terminal
- Watoga Emergency Services
- Appalachian AntiquesWatoga High School
- Drumlin Diner
- Cranberry Bog
- Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos at: The Security Station Terminal, The Mainframe Terminal, and The Mainframe Access Terminals
- Garrahan Minning Headquarters
- Flooded Trainyard
- Kerwood Mine
- Fort Defiance Terminal
- Monogah Mine
Level Three Terminals
- Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos at The Foyer Terminal, The Monitoring Station, The Security Command Terminal, The Mainframe Access Termina, The Security Station Terminal
What are Level Zero Terminals?
Level Zero Terminals are essentially free real estate, allowing you to walk in and access their data. You don’t have to lift a finger to hack them, except maybe a few for navigating through the menus.
How to hack a Terminal in Fallout 76
Let's look into how to hack a Terminal. Your objective is to find the correct word by swapping out the bracketed letters. You will get four to five chances to guess the right word or the Terminal will force you out.
Each time you make a choice, the computer will tell you the likeness of the password compared to your answer. Keep going through the words and you will eventually get the right match. Even if you fail to crack the password in the designated number of attempts, don’t worry. Just back out and log back in. Check out our in-depth hacking guide for Fallout 76 for more information.