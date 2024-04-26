Fallout 76: How to easily complete 'Hack a Terminal' daily quest

'Hack a Terminal' daily quest in Fallout 76 is a challenge that has left many a Wasteland wanderer scratching their heads not just because of its difficulty but also the lack of information. Imagine getting a daily quest but you don’t know where to find its Terminal. Furthermore, the latter isn't even on a level you can hack yet.

To help with this deceptively simple daily quest, we have listed all the necessary information down below. From precious caps to invaluable plans and schematics, completing this daily task can be very useful for beginners. Just like Terminals, if you need help with locating cryptids, check out our Fallout 76 Cryptid location guide.

Easiest Terminal locations in Fallout 76 for daily quest

Where to look for Terminals in Fallout 76 (image via Bethesda)

When it comes to finding the perfect Terminal to hack, location is key. Fortunately, the Appalachian Wasteland is teeming with ideal options:

Level Zero Terminals

Camp McLintockThe Whitesprings Resort

Wade Airport

basement area of Morgantown Airport.

Abbie's Bunker

Harper's Ferry Armorer

Receptionist's Terminal of the Poseidon Energy Plant

Fuel Storage Room Terminal

Landview Lighthouse keeper's home

Garrahan Mining Headquarters

Dolce's Food ProcessingVault-Tec Agricultural Research Center

Level One Terminals

Fujiniya Intelligence Base

Dryer Chemical

Red Rocket Mega Stop

Sals Grinders

Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos

Sunnytop Ski Lanes

Flooded Trainyard

New Appalachian Central Trainyard

Watoga Civic Center

Level Two Terminals

Watoga Transit Hub Terminal

Watoga Emergency Services

Appalachian AntiquesWatoga High School

Drumlin Diner

Cranberry Bog

Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos at: The Security Station Terminal, The Mainframe Terminal, and The Mainframe Access Terminals

Garrahan Minning Headquarters

Flooded Trainyard

Kerwood Mine

Fort Defiance Terminal

Monogah Mine

Level Three Terminals

Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Silos at The Foyer Terminal, The Monitoring Station, The Security Command Terminal, The Mainframe Access Termina, The Security Station Terminal

What are Level Zero Terminals?

Level Zero Terminals are essentially free real estate, allowing you to walk in and access their data. You don’t have to lift a finger to hack them, except maybe a few for navigating through the menus.

How to hack a Terminal in Fallout 76

Learn how to hack a Terminal in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Let's look into how to hack a Terminal. Your objective is to find the correct word by swapping out the bracketed letters. You will get four to five chances to guess the right word or the Terminal will force you out.

Each time you make a choice, the computer will tell you the likeness of the password compared to your answer. Keep going through the words and you will eventually get the right match. Even if you fail to crack the password in the designated number of attempts, don’t worry. Just back out and log back in. Check out our in-depth hacking guide for Fallout 76 for more information.