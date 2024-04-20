Best Tank Build in Fallout 76: Perks, Weapons, Armor, and more

Equipping the best Tank build in Fallout 76 is crucial in sustaining powerful hits and protecting you in close-range combat. Such ensembles can range from simple to complex and versatile, depending on the player’s preference. As a Tank, it is important to prioritize Strength and health, as it will passively increase your Melee Damage.

This article will explain everything you need to know about creating one of the best Tank builds in Fallout 76.

Best S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats for Tank Build

SPECIAL for the best tank build in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In Fallout 76, players start with one point for each SPECIAL attribute (Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck). You can assign a total of 49 points to these attributes as you level up. Upon reaching level 50, you will have a maximum of 56 points distributed among the SPECIAL attributes. After leveling 51, you can no longer gain any more points.

However, you can still select perk cards once per level. You can increase your SPECIAL attributes by equipping legendary perks, which can add up to +30 points when all six slots are fully upgraded.

Here’s the SPECIAL distribution for this tank build:

Strength: 15

Perception: 3

Endurance: 10

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 8

Agility: 9

Luck: 7

Best Perks Cards for Tank Build in Fallout 76

Perk Cards for the best tank build (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Each perk card in Fallout 76 needs a certain number of points in its corresponding SPECIAL attribute to equip. Higher-level cards have stronger effects and require more SPECIAL points. As long as their total point value doesn't exceed that attribute level, you can equip multiple perk cards with the same attribute. For instance, you can only equip two Strength perk cards (both rank 1) if you have two Strength points available.

You can use any other perk cards for the remaining spot on each SPECIAL. However, the perk cards below are a must for a complete health and overall Unarmed tank build.

For STRENGTH:

Barbarian (Rank 1)

Martial Artist (Rank 3)

Blocker (Rank 3)

Incisor (Rank 3)

For PERCEPTION:

Panna Pictagraphist (Rank 1)

Grenadier (Rank 2)

For ENDURANCE:

Life Giver (Rank 4)

Ghoulish (Rank 3)

Ironclad (Rank 5)

Fireproof (Rank 3)

For CHARISMA:

Strange in Numbers (Rank 1)

Tenderizer (Rank 3)

For INTELLIGENCE:

First Aid (Rank 3)

Demolition Expert (Rank 5)

For AGILITY:

Through Hiker (Rank 3)

Evasive (Rank 3)

White Knight (Rank 1)

Adrenaline (Rank 1)

Dodgy r3 (Rank 3)

For LUCK:

Class Freak (Rank 3)

Good with salt (Rank 3)

Bloody Mess (Rank 3)

Better Criticals (Rank 3)

Best Legendary Perks for Tank Build

Legendary Perks in Fallout 76 are special Perk Cards for players at level 50 or higher. You get your first legendary perk slot at level 50, and more slots unlock at certain levels like 75, 100, 150, 200, and 300. Once you unlock a slot, you can pick a legendary perk card to put in it and get the bonus from that card immediately.

For the absolute Tank build, use the following Legendary Perks:

What Rads?

Exploding Palm

Pick Locking

Hacking

Taking One for the Team

Best Armor and Modifications for Tank Build in Fallout 76

Best armor and weapons for tank build in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

In Fallout 76, the Thorn armor set works best for the Tank build. It has a special ability to make enemies bleed, causing them to lose 250 health over 10 seconds. The Thorn armor set's bleed damage is helpful in boss fights and significantly increases the chances of defeating tough enemies and obtaining valuable loot. The armor also offers bonuses to stealth, although the focus of this specific build remains on resilience rather than stealth.

The armor pieces, including polymer and asbestos lining, can be modified for increased resistance. Using legendary effects on the armor pieces improves its abilities and can be adjusted according to the build's needs. Swapping out an armor penetration effect for extra damage and choosing the Brawling effect for increased unarmed damage helps enhance the build's effectiveness.

You will also need an armor-plated backpack which significantly boosts damage resistance, which is around 90. This backpack will build your defense to some extent.

Best Weapons for Tank Build in Fallout 76

Choose gauntlets with Power Attack and anti-armor penetration effects to boost melee damage and ignore enemy armor.

Nuke Launcher is perfect for taking down Scourge Beasts quickly. For ranged weapons, TS Overkill is a good option. To tag enemies from afar, use the TSE Minigun, which has lightweight ammo and causes explosive damage.

Mutations for the best Tank Build in Fallout 76

Mutations play a significant role in shaping the build's effectiveness in combat. Some of the best mutations used in this build include:

Grounded: Reduces energy weapon damage but increases energy resistance.

Reduces energy weapon damage but increases energy resistance. Carnivore: Eat meat but with no veggies, no disease & 3x benefits

Eat meat but with no veggies, no disease & 3x benefits Scaly Skin: Provides additional damage and energy resistance at the cost of reduced maximum AP.

Provides additional damage and energy resistance at the cost of reduced maximum AP. Healing Factor: Increases health regeneration outside of combat.

Increases health regeneration outside of combat. Twisted Muscles: Boosts melee damage but reduces gun accuracy.

Boosts melee damage but reduces gun accuracy. Marsupial: Grants increased carry weight and jump height.

Grants increased carry weight and jump height. Speed Demon: Enhances movement speed and reload speed.

