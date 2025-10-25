Fellowship: Cithrel's Fall dungeon guide

While Cithrel’s Fall in Fellowship might have fewer annoying enemies to be aware of, it is nonetheless a very challenging dungeon. It will test players’ ability to work together, stay out of environmental challenges, and also deal with constant enemy adds in some instances. As one of the dungeons, it’s a timed three-boss affair, as opposed to Adventures, which only require one boss fight to see it through to completion.

Ad

An icy prison, Cithrel’s Fall is one of the cooler dungeons in Fellowship, currently available in Early Access, but it will take some time to get here, and to be truly ready for it. It’s definitely a dungeon that will test your reaction time, to interrupt deadly attacks to keep your team safe.

What to know about Cithrel’s Fall dungeon in Fellowship

Notes about Cithrel’s Fall

Ad

Trending

Kill Score Requirement: 188

Timer: 28M

Bosses: Noor, the Betrayer, Ancient Koros, Cithrel

Dungeon mechanics: Lots of movement and constant waves of enemies

Like The Heart of Tuzari, Cithrel's Fall is a challenging three-boss dungeon in Fellowship, and it’s under a 28M timer. However, unlike Heart of Tuzari, you don’t have to worry about annoying demon walls to route. It’s a fairly open dungeon, and if you’ve got experience doing the harder WoW dungeons, this one will still be difficult, but nothing you can’t handle. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Ad

Noor, the Betrayer’s trash mobs and mechanics in Fellowship’s Cithrel’s Fall

Noor, the Betrayer’s trash mobs

Tundra Stalker : Uses Rapid Fire as a channel aimed at the tank. Can be CCed.

: Uses as a channel aimed at the tank. Can be CCed. Eldrin Sentinel : Uses Shattering Barrier to put a shield up on itself/an ally. CC this, or focus down that enemy because the shield also deals damage.

: Uses to put a shield up on itself/an ally. CC this, or focus down that enemy because the shield also deals damage. Deceitful Scholar : Has a few attacks. Rune of Detonation is an AOE that can be CCed, Arcane Strike is a tank targeted attack, CC this if possible. Volatile Orb appears at the farthest away player, and keeps moving towards them dealing damage. Kite it away from the party.

: Has a few attacks. is an AOE that can be CCed, is a tank targeted attack, CC this if possible. appears at the farthest away player, and keeps moving towards them dealing damage. Kite it away from the party. Blade of Cithrel: Slicing Blades channels and follows the tank. Can be CCed. Ice Breaker will make it leap to a player. If you get targeted, move away from the party. You can use a movement ability to avoid the hit from this.

Ad

Don't stand in the icy patches! (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

Noor, the Betrayer is definitely a challenging boss, because it consistently adds more trash mobs to the fight. Specifically Eldrin Recruits and Eldrin Sentinels. There are pretty big AOEs in this fight, but they’re very simple to avoid if you just pay attention to the ground under you. It’s only really bad if you get caught in a Razor Trap, because then you’re rooted in place. Here are their primary attacks.

Ad

Betrayer’s Arrow : Targets a player with an arrow that deals a good amount of damage, followed by splash damage to anyone nearby.

: Targets a player with an arrow that deals a good amount of damage, followed by splash damage to anyone nearby. Arcane Volley : A debuff is applied to the party that deals damage every second for 6s.

: A debuff is applied to the party that deals damage every second for 6s. Cold-Blooded Twist : Jumps to the middle of the arena and creates icy areas and safe areas. Stay in the safe cones, avoid icy cones to not take damage.

: Jumps to the middle of the arena and creates icy areas and safe areas. Stay in the safe cones, avoid icy cones to not take damage. Actuate Ambush : Summons two Eldrin Recruits and an Eldrin Sentinel to help fight.

: Summons two Eldrin Recruits and an Eldrin Sentinel to help fight. Razor Trap: Random player has a trap spawn under them. Triggers after brief delay, roots, and deals damage.

Ad

Arcane Volley is probably the most annoying part of this Fellowship boss battle. It hits everyone, and deals a stacking DOT to your party every second it’s up. This is when you really want your healer to be on top of their game, or agree to use defensive cooldowns. If you have the right gear, you can just Mass Dispel this (wait until it’s almost up).

The AOE for Betrayer's Arrow is massive, so move it far away (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

Typically, Cold-Blooded Twist is going to be easy to deal with. You can clearly see the areas that are going to have icicles bombarding them. What makes it difficult is Razor Trap and Betrayer’s Arrow. If you get the Razor Trap you need to move fast to avoid being rooted, and Betrayer’s Arrow does splash damage, so you have to look at the map, and figure out where it’s safe to stand so you don’t hit your allies.

Ad

The only other really annoying part about the Noor, the Betrayer fight in Fellowship is the constant adds. The tank should pick them up, but they aren’t anything special. Just make sure you stop the Shattering Barrier cast from the Sentinels, and everything should be fine. Positioning and movement matters so much in this boss fight.

Ancient Koros’ trash mobs and mechanics in Fellowship’s Cithrel’s Fall

Ancient Koros’ portion of the map has all the familiar enemies, with a few new elemental ones thrown in for flavor. This is an ice prison after all. Why not have some annoying elementals here? Below you can see the new faces in Cithrel’s Fall in Fellowship, and what to look out for.

Ad

Someone must always stand in these circles (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

Ad

Ancient Koros' trash mobs

Corrupter : Damage it deals heals it for 35% of the actual damage done, so interrupt this enemy as much as possible. Especially Freezing Blood because when it wears off, it blasts them for 250% more damage. It also has a tank-targeting Ice Bolt to interrupt.

: Damage it deals heals it for 35% of the actual damage done, so interrupt this enemy as much as possible. Especially because when it wears off, it blasts them for 250% more damage. It also has a tank-targeting to interrupt. Ice Shardling : Triggers a stacking 10% slow and DOT for 5s when it dies, due to Shardling Explosion , so try to stay out of the way out of it.

: Triggers a stacking 10% slow and DOT for 5s when it dies, due to , so try to stay out of the way out of it. Spellbound Golem: Cannot be CCed. All players get Ice Spikes under them, so move out of the way. Creates 3 Ice Shardlings when it dies, due to the Shatter ability.

Ad

Thankfully, this fight doesn’t have adds, but it does require some pretty solid planning. For the Ancient Koros fight in Fellowship’s Cithrel’s Fall dungeon, you’re going to see something one of the enemies earlier used: Volatile Orb. That sounds stressful, but you can actually destroy them in this fight. For that reason, you should have a very mobile character agree to kite them all. That’s not all they can do, though:

Ad

Volatile Orb: A Volatile Orb follows the furthest away player, and deals tons of damage on impact. Shatterstrike can destroy it.

A Volatile Orb follows the furthest away player, and deals tons of damage on impact. Shatterstrike can destroy it. Shatterstrike: A random player is targeted with a frontal cone after a few moments. Deals a great deal of damage if caught in it, but destroys Volatile Orbs.

A random player is targeted with a frontal cone after a few moments. Deals a great deal of damage if caught in it, but destroys Volatile Orbs. Converging Cold: If you’re caught in Shatterstrike, a Magic DOT and slow will hit that player. If not dispelled in time, it will freeze that player.

If you’re caught in Shatterstrike, a Magic DOT and slow will hit that player. If not dispelled in time, it will freeze that player. Calamitous Fracture: A rift on the ground that must be soaked by a player or a huge rift. Triggers the Unstable Energy debuff, which creates a Calamity Rift.

A rift on the ground that must be soaked by a player or a huge rift. Triggers the Unstable Energy debuff, which creates a Calamity Rift. Calamity Rift: Spawns a pool on the ground that deals aoe damage after a brief delay.

Ad

Having someone prepared to kite the Volatile Orbs makes this fight quite a bit easier. That way, you have someone ready to grab them all, run around, and make sure they get caught in the Shatterstrike. Just make sure the Healer hits them with a dispel when Converging Cold is on them.

If you can get those orbs hit with Shatterstrike, they go away (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

You’ll want to rotate who takes Calamitous Fracture, though. Soaking it once gives you the Calamitous Affliction debuff, which increases the damage you take from the next soak. For that reason, make sure people aren’t taking them over and over. During this Fellowship boss fight, you’ll also want to drop the Calamity Rifts away from the group, farther away in the boss arena. This Cithrel’s Fall boss fight in Fellowship is all about communication and teamwork.

Ad

Cithrel’s mechanics and strategies for Fellowship’s Cithrel’s Fall

Thankfully, the Cithrel’s Fall dungeon in Fellowship doesn’t introduce any new trash mobs on the way to Cithrel herself. This is great, because the boss fight is one that does not mess about. It’s very much going to be a race against time, thanks to the enrage at 50% (Draconic Frenzy).

Ad

Make sure to stand in the first explosion, but get out for the second when dealing with Path to Oblivion (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

It makes her use her abilities much more frequently, making it so you have to potentially juggle multiple different attack types at one time. Being able to react on the fly and get the rest of the party safe will separate the winners from the losers in this Fellowship boss battle.

Ad

Path to Oblivion: A player is targeted with a huge explosion. Everyone gathers to help soak it, but then run away from the second explosion.

A player is targeted with a huge explosion. Everyone gathers to help soak it, but then run away from the second explosion. Bloodhunters Mark : Marks two players for Bloodhunt. They will need to separate from each other and the rest of the party since Bloodhunt deals AOE damage and applies a bleed to both of them.

: Marks two players for Bloodhunt. They will need to separate from each other and the rest of the party since deals AOE damage and applies a bleed to both of them. Draconic Frenzy : At 50% health, Cithrel enrages and starts using attacks more often.

: At 50% health, Cithrel enrages and starts using attacks more often. Breath of Al’zerac : A cone-shaped tank buster. Tank needs to face it away from the party and use a defensive cooldown likely.

: A cone-shaped tank buster. Tank needs to face it away from the party and use a defensive cooldown likely. Maelstrom: Pulls all players towards them (Cithrel).

Ad

If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV player, Path to Oblivion is something you’ll be familiar with. Everyone gathers on the targeted player to soak the damage together, but then immediately runs out, to avoid the second hit. Later in the fight, you’ll probably want to use your cooldowns on this, as abilities begin to overlap.

Make sure to spread the red circles out as much as you can (Image via Arc Games/YouTube@Goober Troy)

It also causes the arena to grow a bit smaller, so be aware of where you’re soaking the attack, the longer the fight goes on. Bloodhunter’s Mark is also a very stressful fight. After it triggers, Cithrel will dart between the marked players, to deal a Bleed affect and AOE damage. For that reason, you have to figure out where to stand so you won’t hurt anyone else.

Ad

The downside is that more often than not, you’ll get hit with Maelstrom first, which reels everyone in. This means you won’t have too much time to plan or think ahead. What appears to be easiest is to just have the marked players run away, while everyone else stays close to the boss.

Hold off on your major cooldowns for the second half of the fight, though. Cithrel's boss arena keeps shrinking, and the enrage makes things harder to handle during this Fellowship fight. You just have to keep an eye on what’s happening and react quickly, and victory will be yours.

Ad

Potential loot drops from Cithrel’s Fall in Fellowship

Cithrel’s Fall reportedly has a massive loot pool for gear drops in Fellowship, and the stats will vary, depending on their tier. Tons of actual gear, as opposed to just relics and rings. For that reason, we’ve put the list of items in a Google Sheets, which you can find right here.

Ad

Check out our other Fellowship guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More