All Creatures in Grounded 2, and how to beat (or farm) them

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 26, 2025 08:24 GMT
All Creatures in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
There are tons of Creatures in Grounded 2 that you will come across as you explore Brookhollow Park. Some are small in stature, while others will tower over the Teenagers menacingly. However, not all mean you harm. Some merely want to coexist in the shared space, but others will actively hunt you for food.

Knowing which Creatures are harmless versus those that are harmful will enable you to understand which ones to avoid while exploring. Of course, danger cannot always be avoided, but at least you won't be walking into things blind.

How to identify Creatures from afar in Grounded 2?

Before we dive into the list of creatures, it's good to know how to spot them from afar to avoid running in blind. For this reason, you should make use of the PEEP.R, a binocular-like device that will allow you to spot Creatures far away and analyse those in closer proximity to obtain Creature Card(s).

List of all Creatures in Grounded 2

There are three categories of Creatures that you will come across while exploring Brookhollow Park: Neutral, Harmless, and Aggressive. You will have to engage with all three of them as resources are divided amongst the categories of Creatures. And as always, caution is advised when approaching them.

Neutral Creatures in Grounded 2

Butterfly (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Neutral creatures will not attack you unless provoked. You can watch them go about their day without interfering, or harvest resources from them if you need to on a whim. Just be careful that some, like the Cockroach Queen, are harder to take down than others. Here's the list:

Creature/BugWeaknessResistanceLocationDrops
Blue ButterflySlashing
Spicy		Smashing
Fresh		Flowers and MilkweedBlue Butterfly Wing
Blue Butterfly Chunk
Blue Butterfly Scales
BeeSlashing
Sour		SmashingFlowersBee Fuzz
Bee Stinger
Pollen
CockroachNonGas
Fresh
Spicy
Venom		Fire Pit
Snackbar Front		Roach Head
Roach Chunk
Cockroach NymphNoneGas Immunity
Fresh
Spicy
Venom		Found alongside other CockroachesRoach Chunk
Cockroach QueenNoneGas Immunity
Fresh
Spicy
Venom		Fire Pit
Toxic Anthill		Roach Chunk
Roach Head
Fresh Apple Bits
Red Worker AntStabbing
Spicy		NoneAnthills
Snackbar Front		Red Ant Head
Red Ant Part
LadybugSmashing
Fresh		Stabbing
Spicy		EverywhereLadybug Head
Ladybug Part
Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2

Caterpillar (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
The next set of critters is termed Harmless because they can't do much should you engage them in combat. They are easy to defeat and drop useful resources. Here's the list:

Creature/BugWeaknessResistanceLocationDrops
AphidNoneNoneGrassy AreasRaw Aphid Meat
Baby Garden SnailFresh
Salty		NoneEverywhereRaw Snail Meat
Garden Snail Fragment
CrowNoneNonePodium and/or Ice Cream CartCrow Feather Piece
CaterpillarNoneNoneAcorn Tree
Flowers		Caterpillar GoopRaw Caterpillar MeatSpine Nub
Garden SnailFresh
Salty		NoneEverywhereGarden Snail Eyestalk
Raw Snail Meat
Garden Snail Fragment
Garden Snail Slime
GrubNoneNoneUnder The SoilGrub Sludge
Grub Hide
Raw Grub Meat
GnatNoneNoneNear PoolsGnat Fuzz
Raw Gnat Meat
WeevilNoneNoneGrassy AreasRaw Weevil Meat
Weevil Nose
Angry/Aggressive Creatures in Grounded 2

Scorpion (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Unlike Neutral or Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2, the Angry ones can and will attack you on sight. They will also pursue you should you try to run away. Here's the list:

Creature/BugWeaknessResistanceLocationDrops
Red Soldier AntStabbing
Spicy
SlashingAnthillsAcid Gland
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Mandibles
Red Ant Part
Lawn MiteStabbing
NoneGrassy AreasMite Fang
Mite Dust
LarvaSlashing
SmashingUndergroundLarva Spike
Orb Weaver Jr.SpicyStabbing
Fresh
Venom		WebsOrb Weaver Chunk
Orb Weaver Fang
SpiderlingSpicyStabbing
Fresh
Venom		WebsWeb Fiber
MosquitoFresh
Slashing		SmashingPoolsMosquito Beak
Mosquito Bloodsack
StinkbugStabbing
Fresh		SmashingTrash CanStinkbug Gas Sack
Stinkbug Part
Orb WeaverSpicyStabbing
Fresh
Venom		Near websOrb Weaver Chunk
Orb Weaver Fang
Bombadier BeetleFresh
Slashing		Smashing
Spicy		Ranger Outpost
Trash Can		Boiling Gland
Bombadier Part
Northern ScorplingSmashingFresh
Slashing
Venom		Under ObjectsNorthern Scorpion Chunk
Northern Scorpion Jr.SmashingFresh
Slashing
Venom		Under ObjectsNorthern Scorpion Chunk
Northern ScorpionSmashingFresh
Slashing
Venom		Under BadgeNorthern Scorpion Chunk
Northern Scorpion Pincer
Scorpion Venom
Wolf SpiderSpicySmashing
Stabbing
Fresh
Venom		WebsSpider Venom
Wolf Spider Chunk
Wolf Spider Fang
Praying Mantis NymphFresh
Slashing		Smashing
Stabbing
Spicy		Ceremony, Grass Games And Statue IntersectionPraying Mantis Chunk
Praying Mantis Claw
Praying Mantis Head
Aside from the aforementioned categories, we also have O.R.C. Creatures. They tend to have similar stats, but will drop a bit of extra loot when defeated. You'll be fighting a lot of them as you make your way towards the Masked Stranger.

