All Creatures in Grounded 2, and how to beat (or farm) them

There are tons of Creatures in Grounded 2 that you will come across as you explore Brookhollow Park. Some are small in stature, while others will tower over the Teenagers menacingly. However, not all mean you harm. Some merely want to coexist in the shared space, but others will actively hunt you for food.

Knowing which Creatures are harmless versus those that are harmful will enable you to understand which ones to avoid while exploring. Of course, danger cannot always be avoided, but at least you won't be walking into things blind.

How to identify Creatures from afar in Grounded 2?

Before we dive into the list of creatures, it's good to know how to spot them from afar to avoid running in blind. For this reason, you should make use of the PEEP.R, a binocular-like device that will allow you to spot Creatures far away and analyse those in closer proximity to obtain Creature Card(s).

List of all Creatures in Grounded 2

There are three categories of Creatures that you will come across while exploring Brookhollow Park: Neutral, Harmless, and Aggressive. You will have to engage with all three of them as resources are divided amongst the categories of Creatures. And as always, caution is advised when approaching them.

Neutral Creatures in Grounded 2

Butterfly (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Neutral creatures will not attack you unless provoked. You can watch them go about their day without interfering, or harvest resources from them if you need to on a whim. Just be careful that some, like the Cockroach Queen, are harder to take down than others. Here's the list:

Creature/Bug Weakness Resistance Location Drops Blue Butterfly Slashing

Spicy Smashing

Fresh Flowers and Milkweed Blue Butterfly Wing

Blue Butterfly Chunk

Blue Butterfly Scales Bee Slashing

Sour Smashing Flowers Bee Fuzz

Bee Stinger

Pollen Cockroach Non Gas

Fresh

Spicy

Venom Fire Pit

Snackbar Front Roach Head

Roach Chunk Cockroach Nymph None Gas Immunity

Fresh

Spicy

Venom Found alongside other Cockroaches Roach Chunk Cockroach Queen None Gas Immunity

Fresh

Spicy

Venom Fire Pit

Toxic Anthill Roach Chunk

Roach Head

Fresh Apple Bits Red Worker Ant Stabbing

Spicy None Anthills

Snackbar Front Red Ant Head

Red Ant Part Ladybug Smashing

Fresh Stabbing

Spicy Everywhere Ladybug Head

Ladybug Part

Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2

Caterpillar (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The next set of critters is termed Harmless because they can't do much should you engage them in combat. They are easy to defeat and drop useful resources. Here's the list:

Creature/Bug Weakness Resistance Location Drops Aphid None None Grassy Areas Raw Aphid Meat Baby Garden Snail Fresh

Salty None Everywhere Raw Snail Meat

Garden Snail Fragment Crow None None Podium and/or Ice Cream Cart Crow Feather Piece Caterpillar None None Acorn Tree

Flowers Caterpillar GoopRaw Caterpillar Meat Spine Nub Garden Snail Fresh

Salty None Everywhere Garden Snail Eyestalk

Raw Snail Meat

Garden Snail Fragment

Garden Snail Slime Grub None None Under The Soil Grub Sludge

Grub Hide

Raw Grub Meat Gnat None None Near Pools Gnat Fuzz

Raw Gnat Meat Weevil None None Grassy Areas Raw Weevil Meat

Weevil Nose

Angry/Aggressive Creatures in Grounded 2

Scorpion (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike Neutral or Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2, the Angry ones can and will attack you on sight. They will also pursue you should you try to run away. Here's the list:

Creature/Bug Weakness Resistance Location Drops Red Soldier Ant Stabbing

Spicy

Slashing Anthills Acid Gland

Red Ant Head

Red Ant Mandibles

Red Ant Part Lawn Mite Stabbing

None Grassy Areas Mite Fang

Mite Dust Larva Slashing

Smashing Underground Larva Spike Orb Weaver Jr. Spicy Stabbing

Fresh

Venom Webs Orb Weaver Chunk

Orb Weaver Fang Spiderling Spicy Stabbing

Fresh

Venom Webs Web Fiber Mosquito Fresh

Slashing Smashing Pools Mosquito Beak

Mosquito Bloodsack Stinkbug Stabbing

Fresh Smashing Trash Can Stinkbug Gas Sack

Stinkbug Part Orb Weaver Spicy Stabbing

Fresh

Venom Near webs Orb Weaver Chunk

Orb Weaver Fang Bombadier Beetle Fresh

Slashing Smashing

Spicy Ranger Outpost

Trash Can Boiling Gland

Bombadier Part Northern Scorpling Smashing Fresh

Slashing

Venom Under Objects Northern Scorpion Chunk Northern Scorpion Jr. Smashing Fresh

Slashing

Venom Under Objects Northern Scorpion Chunk Northern Scorpion Smashing Fresh

Slashing

Venom Under Badge Northern Scorpion Chunk

Northern Scorpion Pincer

Scorpion Venom Wolf Spider Spicy Smashing

Stabbing

Fresh

Venom Webs Spider Venom

Wolf Spider Chunk

Wolf Spider Fang Praying Mantis Nymph Fresh

Slashing Smashing

Stabbing

Spicy Ceremony, Grass Games And Statue Intersection Praying Mantis Chunk

Praying Mantis Claw

Praying Mantis Head

Aside from the aforementioned categories, we also have O.R.C. Creatures. They tend to have similar stats, but will drop a bit of extra loot when defeated. You'll be fighting a lot of them as you make your way towards the Masked Stranger.

