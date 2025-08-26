All Creatures in Grounded 2, and how to beat (or farm) them
There are tons of Creatures in Grounded 2 that you will come across as you explore Brookhollow Park. Some are small in stature, while others will tower over the Teenagers menacingly. However, not all mean you harm. Some merely want to coexist in the shared space, but others will actively hunt you for food.
Knowing which Creatures are harmless versus those that are harmful will enable you to understand which ones to avoid while exploring. Of course, danger cannot always be avoided, but at least you won't be walking into things blind.
How to identify Creatures from afar in Grounded 2?
Before we dive into the list of creatures, it's good to know how to spot them from afar to avoid running in blind. For this reason, you should make use of the PEEP.R, a binocular-like device that will allow you to spot Creatures far away and analyse those in closer proximity to obtain Creature Card(s).
List of all Creatures in Grounded 2
There are three categories of Creatures that you will come across while exploring Brookhollow Park: Neutral, Harmless, and Aggressive. You will have to engage with all three of them as resources are divided amongst the categories of Creatures. And as always, caution is advised when approaching them.
Neutral Creatures in Grounded 2
Neutral creatures will not attack you unless provoked. You can watch them go about their day without interfering, or harvest resources from them if you need to on a whim. Just be careful that some, like the Cockroach Queen, are harder to take down than others. Here's the list:
Creature/Bug
Weakness
Resistance
Location
Drops
Blue Butterfly
Slashing Spicy
Smashing Fresh
Flowers and Milkweed
Blue Butterfly Wing Blue Butterfly Chunk Blue Butterfly Scales
Bee
Slashing Sour
Smashing
Flowers
Bee Fuzz Bee Stinger Pollen
Cockroach
Non
Gas Fresh Spicy Venom
Fire Pit Snackbar Front
Roach Head Roach Chunk
Cockroach Nymph
None
Gas Immunity Fresh Spicy Venom
Found alongside other Cockroaches
Roach Chunk
Cockroach Queen
None
Gas Immunity Fresh Spicy Venom
Fire Pit Toxic Anthill
Roach Chunk Roach Head Fresh Apple Bits
Red Worker Ant
Stabbing Spicy
None
Anthills Snackbar Front
Red Ant Head Red Ant Part
Ladybug
Smashing Fresh
Stabbing Spicy
Everywhere
Ladybug Head Ladybug Part
Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2
The next set of critters is termed Harmless because they can't do much should you engage them in combat. They are easy to defeat and drop useful resources. Here's the list:
Creature/Bug
Weakness
Resistance
Location
Drops
Aphid
None
None
Grassy Areas
Raw Aphid Meat
Baby Garden Snail
Fresh Salty
None
Everywhere
Raw Snail Meat Garden Snail Fragment
Crow
None
None
Podium and/or Ice Cream Cart
Crow Feather Piece
Caterpillar
None
None
Acorn Tree Flowers
Caterpillar GoopRaw Caterpillar MeatSpine Nub
Garden Snail
Fresh Salty
None
Everywhere
Garden Snail Eyestalk Raw Snail Meat Garden Snail Fragment Garden Snail Slime
Grub
None
None
Under The Soil
Grub Sludge Grub Hide Raw Grub Meat
Gnat
None
None
Near Pools
Gnat Fuzz Raw Gnat Meat
Weevil
None
None
Grassy Areas
Raw Weevil Meat Weevil Nose
Angry/Aggressive Creatures in Grounded 2
Unlike Neutral or Harmless Creatures in Grounded 2, the Angry ones can and will attack you on sight. They will also pursue you should you try to run away. Here's the list:
Creature/Bug
Weakness
Resistance
Location
Drops
Red Soldier Ant
Stabbing Spicy
Slashing
Anthills
Acid Gland Red Ant Head Red Ant Mandibles Red Ant Part
Praying Mantis Chunk Praying Mantis Claw Praying Mantis Head
Aside from the aforementioned categories, we also have O.R.C. Creatures. They tend to have similar stats, but will drop a bit of extra loot when defeated. You'll be fighting a lot of them as you make your way towards the Masked Stranger.