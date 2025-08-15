Grounded 2 voice actors: All returning and new VAs 

There are quite a handful of Grounded 2 Voice Actors, some new, and some returning to the franchise. However, what's consistent is that they bring their own flair and unique personality to the characters that they voice; be it one of the Teens or the elusive Masked Stranger, there's enough dialogue to go about for everyone.That said, here's more on the voice actors in Grounded 2, and a bit about where you've heard their iconic voices outside of this game.List of all Grounded 2 Voice ActorsAt present, there are eight Grounded 2 Voice Actors that have been introduced. We could see more, as new content is added over time, as showcased in the roadmap, but for the time being, it's best to focus on what we know. That said, here's the list of all Grounded 2 Voice Actors:Voice ActorCharacter PlayedPeter “Pete” BoggsMax MittlemanWillow BranchOzioma AkaghaAlly “Hoops” NguyenCharlet ChungMaxwell “Max” SmallsLuke YoungbloodMasked StrangerAshly BurchSloane BeaumontStephanie KerbisBURG.LJosh BrenerAdditional VoicesMikey Kelley, Courtenay TaylorAll returning Grounded 2 Voice ActorsMax Mittleman, Ozioma Akagha, Charlet Chung, and Luke Youngblood have reprised their roles as the respective Teens. Josh Brener has also reprised his role as BURG.L. Aside from their roles in Grounded 2, they've also been featured in several other notable games. Here's a list of where else you might have heard them:Max Mittleman: Voiced Sabito in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! and Red XIII from Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.Ozioma Akagha: Voiced Chloe Morris from Saints Row, Julianna Blake from Deathloop, and the infamous Barbara Casey from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.Charlet Chung: Lended her voice to several characters in games such as Overwatch 2, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Luke Youngblood: Voiced Ronnie Flagg, the Punker in Redacted, Lee Jordan in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.Josh Brener: Voiced Zach Stern, the Hacker in Redacted.All new Grounded 2 Voice ActorsComing to the list of new Grounded 2 Voice Actors, there are three to speak of: Ashly Burch, Stephanie Kerbis, Mikey Kelley, and Courtenay Taylor. Here's a list of where else you might have heard them:Ashly Burch: Best known for voicing Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon II: Forbidden West, as well as being the voice of Tina from the Borderlands franchise.Stephanie Kerbis: Voiced ALLMIND in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.Mikey Kelley: Voiced Santa Ileso Pedestrians in Saints Row and worked as VO cast in Avowed.Courtenay Taylor: Voiced ADA from The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Dasha from Date Everything!.That's everything you need to know about the cast of Voice Actors in Grounded 2. As mentioned, more could be featured as updates roll out over the coming months. Brookhollow Park is set to expand as well, which means new areas to explore. Read more Grounded 2 articles here:Best Mage build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and MutationsBest Ranger build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and MutationsBest Rogue build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and MutationsBest Fighter build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations