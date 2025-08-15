  • home icon
When does Grounded 2 come out on PS5? Possibilities explored

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:52 GMT
Grounded 2 could be released on PS5 sometime in late 2027 or early 2028 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Grounded 2 could be released on PS5 sometime in late 2027 or early 2028 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

By now, many enthusiasts are wondering when Grounded 2 will be released on PS5 (or if it ever will). Ever since the game went live in Early Access on July 29, 2025, the community has been wanting to play it on PlayStation. However, as far as it stands, there's no official information about the game coming to PS5.

That doesn't mean it can't or won't, but there's no timetable in place at the moment. To put things into perspective, the prequel left Early Access on September 27, 2022, and was available on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It took nearly two years (April 16, 2024) for it to come to PlayStation, and when it did, it was polished, refined, and every aspect of the game was perfect. That said, look at the possibilities of when Grounded 2 could come out on PS5.

Possibilities of Grounded 2 come out on PS5

Given what we know, we can rule out a PlayStation 5 launch in 2025. Since the developers mentioned they didn't have a timeline in place for exiting Early Access, we may not see a 2026 launch for PS5 either.

This makes sense, as it took close to two years to get the prequel (after it exited Early Access) to PlayStation. As such, we could be looking at a timeline of close to three to four years, which would bring the potential PS5 launch date to sometime in 2027 or early 2028.

The only thing we know with certainty is that the game will launch on Steam Deck and ROG Ally this winter, as per the Grounded 2 roadmap. This is just the tip of the iceberg, with much more planned over the coming months, including the expansion of Brookhollow Park.

Grounded 2 will most likely come to PlayStation 5, but the timeline remains unclear. We must wait for more information from the developers regarding this. Until then, the game will be available on Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
