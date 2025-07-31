  • home icon
How to get Flower Petals in Grounded 2

By Jagaran Dutta
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:41 GMT
Flower petals can be harvested from on Hostra plants in Grounded 2
Flower Petals can be harvested from Hostra plants in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainemnt)

While the Flower Petals may not be the most important resource in Grounded 2, they are used to craft decorative items for the base as well as some armor upgrades. These flowers can be easily spotted by their purple hue. They can be collected from the Hosta Plants in Grounded 2, found in both starting as well as endgame zones.

In this guide, we will break down what the Flower Petals do and where you can find them in the wilds of Grounded 2.

What are the Flower Petals in Grounded 2?

The Flower Petals are soft purple petals found in the wilds of Grounded 2. They are categorized as natural resources and can be harvested from the purple flowers growing on Hosta Plants. These flowers are usually located near the Picnic Table, in the beginning section of the game.

also-read-trending Trending

The Flower Petals are used to craft multiple categories of items, from armor to decor in Grounded 2. Here are what you can craft in Grounded 2 using the Flower Petals:

1) Ladybug Chestplate

  • 4x Blueberry Leather
  • 4x Ladybug Part
  • 2x Flower Petal

2) Ladybug Shin Guards

  • 5x Ladybug Part
  • 4x Blueberry Leather
  • 4x Flower Petal

3) Grinder

  • 2x Weed Stem
  • 2x Acorn Shell
  • 3x Flower Petal
  • 5x Red Ant Part

4) Acorn Turret

  • 2x Acorn Shell
  • 1x Acorn Top
  • 3x Silk Rope
  • 1x Flower Petal
  • 2x Weed Stem
5) Bounce Web

  • 2x Bug Rubber
  • 4x Sprig
  • 3x Flower Petal

6) Blueberry Chair

  • 4x Blueberry Leather
  • 4x Sap
  • 1x Acorn Shell
  • 2x Flower Petal

Where to find the Flower Petals in Grounded 2

It’s simple to find these purple blooms on the Hosta Plants, especially if you know exactly where to look for them.

1) Picnic Table (northwest side of the map)

This bluish-green table can be found in the northwestern part of the garden; Hosta Plants can be found near and beneath the table. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
The first and easiest way to gather the Flower Petals is to go north from the Entrance region. Once you are past the Snackbar, you will find a bluish-green Picnic Table. The flowers can be found near the west side of the table in abundance.

Be careful when travelling to this location; you might come face to face with Cockroaches, Bombardier Beetles, varieties of Red Ants, and Scorpions. These can easily kill you if you go there unprepared.

2) Statue (eastern section of the map)

The Statue is one of the most hostile areas of the map, making it impossible to explore early on in the game. (Images via Obsidian Entertainment)
Exploring the farthest regions of Grounded 2, we found the Hosta Plants near the northern parts of the Statue garden. This area is full of hostile bugs, which easily kill you if you are unprepared. So it's best to avoid this region if you are just starting out in Grounded 2.

So if you are looking into crafting the Ladybug Armor, you will need to find THE Flower Petals amongst some of the deadliest creatures in the game. This concludes our guide to acquiring the Flower Petals in Grounded 2.

