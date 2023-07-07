Harry Potter Magic Awakened: All wands and their effects

Harry Potter Magic Awakened will let you live out your fantasy of becoming a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As such, you can experience many things a student does, such as getting your first wand. In the Harry Potter games, books, and movies, this is done by visiting Ollivander's Wand Shop and allowing a wand to choose you.

Most wizards and witches get their first wand after receiving their Hogwarts acceptance letter and before classes begin, and in most cases, your first wand will be your only wand. However, Harry Potter Magic Awakened allows you to earn different wand skins by participating in events, thus allowing you to change what your wand looks like.

There is also a probability that wand skins will become available to purchase from Ollivander's in the future, but this is simply speculation and is not confirmed. Most of the wands in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are locked, and the conditions for obtaining them are unclear.

Wands that have a clear method of being obtained in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Spinning the Mystery Wheel gives you a chance to obtain a new wand skin (Image via WB Games)

The Rook's Revenge wand skin can be earned randomly. This is done by visiting the Mystery Wheel and using Clockturn Keys. It costs one key for each spin, and you can get more Clockturn Keys by participating in events or purchasing them with gems.

It is a black wand, and according to its in-game description, it is inspired by intricately carved Wizard's Chess pieces. The design is reminiscent of the Black Rook, ready to overtake its opponent. This wand has the following benefits:

+15% Exploration Attributes

+1 Duelling Club Rescue Attempts

Currently, this is the only wand with a clear method for obtaining it. There are a few more wands available, but the game does not specify when and how they become available.

Wands that are visible but cannot be obtained yet

The locked wands appearing in the inventory (Image via WB Games)

So far, the method for obtaining wands has been quite vague. Some wand skins appear when you visit Ollivander's, but attempting to purchase them or clicking on them will simply tell you that the item is unavailable. Furthermore. there are also some wands that are visible in the inventory despite being locked.

The four wands currently visible at Ollivander's in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are Tranquil Shell, The Auror, Simply Silent, and Whisperer. These are their listed effects.

Tranquil Shell:

+60 Collection

+30% Proficiency Increase Rate

Whisperer:

+60 Collection

+15% Exploration Attributes

Simply Silent:

+60 Collection

+1 Duelling Club Rescue Attempts

The Auror:

+60 Collection

+1 Duelling Club Rescue Attempts

There is a "Get Now" button for each wand, but it is greyed out, and clicking on it displays a message that simply says "Not Available Yet." This happens regardless of which wand you click on. At the moment, it appears that wand customization options are still extremely limited.

Wands are not yet available for purchase (Image via WB Games)

It is fair to assume that these wands will soon become possible to obtain as rewards through time-limited events. Eventually, the exact methods for earning these skins to customize your wand's look will become clear, and you can cast your spells from a different-looking wand of your choice.

