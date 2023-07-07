How to complete Whomping Willow challenge in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Whomping Willow is back in the new Warner Bros. game, Harry Potter Magic Awakened. This familiar foe is an iconic element of the original Harry Potter series, renowned for its viciousness and capacity to attack those who dare approach it. In the title, the tree makes an appearance as an enemy in a Daily Task challenge. Players are bound to encounter it at some point in the game.

Much like other challenges in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, defeating Whomping Willow requires players to use efficient strategies and a well-designed deck. The tree's attacks are different from anything you have previously faced, so old methods may not work this time.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened Guide: How to defeat Whomping Willow

Defeating Whomping Willow requires strategy and a good deck (Image via WB Games)

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you will eventually come across a Daily Task that requires defeating Whomping Willow. Upon accepting the quest, head over to Hagrid to start battling the vicious tree.

The challenge loading screen reads:

"The Whomping Willow in Harry Potter Magic Awakened possesses a dangerous ability to ensnare and immobilize those who venture into its domain."

This powerful tree monster damages its foes with a mix of melee and ranged strikes. It whips out foes in its path with its branches, uses creeping vines to ensnare and impede movement, and launches wooden projectiles at its prey from a distance.

To successfully avoid the barrage of attacks, it is recommended to use Dobby's Echo. You receive three extra movement cards with this echo, and it also turns on the Apparition effect. When this echo is active, your next movement card grants you the ability to quickly teleport or blink, allowing you to change positions and evade the approaching strikes.

For offense, using long-range spell cards will help you dodge melee attacks and reduce the need for close-quarters combat. Incendio, Bewitched Snowballs, Acromantula Venom, Bludger, Atmospheric Charm, Aguamenti, Weasleys Wildfire Whiz-Bangs, Ventus, and Orb of Water are some of the recommended spell cards for your attacks.

If you are struggling with managing your MP with this deck, you can swap out one spell card for a Niffler for MP regen. Similarly, Lottie Turner is a fantastic pick for companions as she restores one MP every five seconds while on the battlefield. Daniel Page is another suggested Companion if you require additional HP sustenance.

Summon cards are still viable in combat, although not as strong as the deck of spell cards. You may put up a powerful combo by empowering summons with buff cards and replacing a few spell cards with summon cards like Centaur and Spiders.

The Bombastic Bomb Box is advised for increased damage output, and the Swelling Solution is useful for increasing the movement and attack speeds.

It is essential to plan ahead and modify the way you use your spell cards in response to the Whomping Willow's movements and assault patterns to maximize your chances of winning the battle.

You can check this article for tips on how to build a good deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Poll : 0 votes