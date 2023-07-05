5 best Summon cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Dueling is an important part of your life as a student in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. As you move forward in the game, you will be introduced to the dueling club, where you get to face off against other witches and wizards. You will need to use and master your dueling skills, with the help of cards, to progress through the story.

These cards are used to perform actions like cast spells, call on companions and, summon creatures. All of them are important as you attempt to secure a win in your duels.

Summoning creatures during your duels is a very important tactic that can help you win when used correctly. There are several creature cards available in the game, each serving specific roles and having different functions upon being summoned to the dueling grounds.

Listed below are the best summon cards that you can add to your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Summon cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

1) Matagot

If you've watched the Fantastic Beasts movies, specifically Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald, you might already be familiar with the Matagot. This creature resembles a black cat with blue gem-like eyes. It is one of the creatures that you can summon during a duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

What makes this creature useful to have is that it splits into two once its health drops below fifty percent. It is perfect for overwhelming your opponent or forcing them to use a high-damage spell to dispose of it immediately, lest they end up being swarmed.

2) Phoenix

In the books and the movies, Albus Dumbledore had a Phoenix named Fawkes. Fawkes assisted Dumbledore and Harry in many ways. This includes helping Harry in his fight against the Basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets. Interestingly, Harry Potter's and Voldemort's wands had Phoenix Feather cores that came from Fawkes himself.

The Phoenix in Harry Potter Magic Awakened does not attack enemies, but it is capable of providing healing to you and your units. This healing effect is cast over a wide area, so you can be sure that you and your units are well taken care of.

The Phoenix is a good support unit to have, especially when you have creatures that do not start with their maximum health.

3) Niffler

MP is a very important resource during duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It allows you to cast spells, summon creatures, and call on companions. While it is limited, it also regenerates slowly during combat. However, you can easily run out of it if you aren't careful, thus losing the ability to use any cards until it regenerates.

The Niffler is a creature that helps in regenerating your MP. It does not have any attacks and, therefore, cannot damage your enemy or their units. What it does is provide you with a steady MP supply.

This creature will need to be protected, but it is certainly worth summoning and keeping alive since it lets you use more cards during a duel.

4) Ashwinder

The Ashwinder is a serpent-like creature that will spawn smaller Ashwinders every single time you cast spells or use summons. Its attacks deal area-of-effect damage, which makes it suitable for a crowd control type of role.

The Ashwinder allows you to quickly increase the number of units you have on the dueling ground as long as you are casting spells and summoning other creatures. Make sure that you have a good amount of MP.

One good tactic is to summon the Ashwinder as soon as it becomes available so that you can enjoy its effects for every succeeding card that you use.

5) Piertotum Locomotor

Piertotum Locomotor can bring life to objects that were previously inanimate. It was famously used by Minerva McGonagall during the Battle of Hogwarts to animate the suits of armor in the castle to defend against Voldemort and his Death Eaters.

Using this card in Harry Potter Magic Awakened will summon two stone soldiers that are capable of tanking. They can take plenty of punishment and can deal a decent amount of damage. However, they move slowly. Upon being summoned, they taunt your enemies. Any creature that is under this status effect will take increased damage.

These are the best creature-summoning cards to add to your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Make sure that you level them up every chance you get to make them even more powerful.

There are other powerful creatures that have a steep learning curve in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, such as the Unicorn, Dragon Eggs, and Fiendfyre. These creatures are powerful but require a lot more practice to use than the others. If you find any of these cards and would like to use them, make sure to practice by taking part in more duels.

