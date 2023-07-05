10 best cards to build your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Card collecting plays a vital role in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Cards are used for building decks, which can be helpful when participating in duels against other witches and wizards or when fighting against monsters or other characters in the game's story. Having plenty of cards means you have several options to build your decks.

There are many cards that you can find or purchase in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. They can be used to cast spells, summon creatures, or even call on companions to help you with your duels.

Due to the plethora of cards that are available in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you might get a little overwhelmed when choosing which ones to add to your decks.

This article lists the cards that will be most useful to you in duels.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Sectumsempra, Crucio, and other cards to use when building your deck in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

1) Avada Kedavra

Avada Kedavra is one of the three forbidden spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened and is used for killing. This spell was used by Death Eaters and Lord Voldemort to kill their enemies. It was also used to kill Dumbledore and Cedric Diggory.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, this spell can be used in duels without any dire consequences. If you can eliminate an enemy with the use of this spell, its damage output rises. This means that it gets powerful the more you use it and can even insta-kill some monsters and deal huge burst damage to your opponent in a duel.

2) Sectumsempra

Sectumsempra was created by the Half-Blood Prince himself, Severus Snape. In the Harry Potter books and movies, it is capable of heavily injuring anyone who is unfortunate enough to be hit by it. It causes lacerations on the target's body, which will cause them to bleed profusely.

When used in duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, this spell can deal damage to several enemies. While it is not an AoE spell, its projectile does bounce around several times, doing damage to several targets.

3) Bombastic Bomb Box

Summoning creatures with the use of Summon cards is an effective way to maintain control of the dueling ground. Having several creatures is a useful tactic in pressing your advantage and overwhelming your opponent. A great way of ensuring that your creatures are being maximized is by buffing them with the Bombastic Bomb Box.

The Bombastic Bomb Box is useful for summon-centric decks in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It provides extra damage and increases the movement speed of your creatures, making them deadlier than your opponent's. If you want to build a deck that relies on covering the dueling ground with creatures, this card is a must.

4) Hermione Granger

Companion cards are just as useful as spell and creature cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. One of the best things about companions is that they do not take up one of the eight slots in your deck that are reserved for other cards. Instead, there are three separate slots for them on your deck, so you can add them without worrying about your spells and summons.

One of the best Companion Cards to add to your deck is the brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger. Hermione will imitate any spell you cast once you call on her. She is especially useful when you have high MP cost cards that deal high damage since you are basically doubling the output of those spells.

5) Crucio

Crucio is the second Forbidden Curse to make its way onto the selection of cards for Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It was used by Death Eaters to torture their enemies and is said to cause unimaginable pain to anyone who is unfortunate enough to be targeted by it.

Using Crucio during a duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened will not result in you getting kicked out of Hogwarts and thrown into Azkaban, so make sure to utilize it. Any enemy that is hit with this spell will receive continuous damage for a considerable amount of time after it has been cast.

6) Protego Totalum

Offense is just as important as defense when participating in duels. Being able to protect yourself from damage helps ensure that you will come out on top against your opponents.

Protego Totalum is a defensive spell that casts a wide shield around you, your creatures, and even your ally during a 2v2 duel. When you cast Protego Totalum, enemies must first destroy the barrier that it produces before they can get to you. Having this spell means you can keep dealing damage to your enemies and their creatures while ensuring that they cannot touch you for a while.

7) Phoenix

Aside from defense, healing is also an important aspect of duels. Being able to recover lost health can help turn the tables around during a heated battle. Healing at the right time will help you remain healthy or can help snatch a victory even from the jaws of defeat.

One of the ways that you can heal during a duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is by summoning the Phoenix. This is a legendary card that will provide healing not only to you but also to your creatures in a large area. This means it is perfect to pair with creatures like the Unicorn or Dragon Eggs.

8) Ashwinder

Being able to produce more units than your enemy will help you gain the upper hand in any duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Due to your exhaustible MP and the limited number of cards you can put on your deck, you will need to think of strategic ways to summon an overwhelming number of creatures.

The Ashwinder is a serpent-like creature that can help in outnumbering and overwhelming your enemies. It spawns a smaller Ashwinder each time you use a card.

If you are able to cast several spells or summon several creatures after using an Ashwinder card, you will be able to produce several units that do damage.

9) Lottie Turner

Managing your MP in the midst of a duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is important. While it does regenerate continuously, you can still run out of it if you are not careful with the spells that you use.

Being able to produce MP besides its natural regeneration will allow you to cast more spells and summon more creatures, thus giving you an advantage during a duel.

Lottie Turner, one of your classmates in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, is the perfect companion to help you manage your MP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. She is a support character that does not do damage or move. Her sole purpose on the dueling ground is to restore your MP, so make sure to place her strategically so you can protect her.

10) Incendio

During duels, you will have to deal with creatures that your enemies will summon. For this reason, being able to deal damage to large areas is vital to your defense in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Having a few AoE spells in your deck will help make sure that you are not overwhelmed.

Incendio is an AoE spell that will damage several creatures. Pairing it with cards that force your enemies into a single direction or a single area will maximize its effect. This spell not only does initial damage, but it also has some lingering damaging effects that last several seconds against enemies that are hit.

These 10 cards are, by no means, the most powerful in Harry Potter Magic Awakened; they are simply those that you should consider adding to your deck. Make sure you learn what each card does and combine ones that complement each other to maximize their effect.

