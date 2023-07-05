5 best Companion cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

As a student in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you get to take part in many activities at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Aside from attending classes, you must also participate in extracurricular activities, one of which is dueling against other witches and wizards, as well as various enemies in the game's story.

Duels or battling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is done with the use of cards. Cards allow you to cast spells, summon creatures, and call on companions.

Companions are the NPC classmates that you encounter throughout the story, many of which are characters that exist in the Harry Potter books and movies. They can assist you in various ways during your duels.

Companion cards have different abilities that they can use once you summon them to the battlefield. Each deck can hold up to three companion cards that are separate from the creature and spell cards on your deck. In total, you can have 11 cards that consist of eight spells and creatures plus three companions.

Listed below are the best Companion cards that you can put on your deck.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Who are the 5 best Companions in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

1) Hermione Granger

If you've watched the Harry Potter movies or read the books, you'll know that Hermione Granger is often referred to as the brightest witch of her age. A member of the Golden Trio, she was vital in thwarting Voldemort's plans to take over the wizarding world.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Hermione can be summoned as a companion to aid you in your duels. When summoned, she will cast the exact same spells that you use. Calling on her to help you in battle essentially doubles the power of your spells. She can be especially useful if you have high-powered spells with high MP costs.

2) Malfoy Gang

Draco Malfoy was always closely followed by Crabbe and Goyle. These three students from Slytherin were notorious for bullying and terrorizing other students, including Harry Potter and his friends, during their time in Hogwarts.

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you can summon this trio to aid you in duels. All three of them arrive at the same time once you call on them. They can easily help you with their spells, which cause damage and add status effects to enemies, making them incredibly useful for crowd control.

3) Ivy Warrington

Ivy Warrington is one of your classmates in Harry Potter Magic Awakened and is among the companions you can summon during duels. You can interact with her through the dance club and the story itself. In fact, she is quite vital to the game's narrative.

During duels, Ivy Warrington can use her magical abilities to cause non-player units to disappear. Having her as a companion will be especially useful against large groups of enemies or against players who summon creatures onto the battlefield. Her abilities offer a unique way of controlling crowds since she can make your enemies literally disappear.

4) Lottie Turner

MP is a vital resource during duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It allows you to summon creatures and cast spells. Although it does regenerate gradually, you can still run out of it.

Lottie Turner will make sure that you can always use the cards on your deck. This is because she will restore your MP once you call on her. She cannot attack enemies and stays in the same location where you call her, so she needs constant protection. However, if you can keep her alive, she will return the favor by making sure you are always ready to use a card.

5) Daniel Page

The objective of a duel in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is simple: make sure that you have health while ensuring that your opponent runs out of it. Thankfully, there are plenty of spells and creatures that provide healing to help you secure victory.

Aside from spells and summoning cards, there is also a companion who can help restore not only your health but also that of your creatures. This character is Daniel Page, a support companion that does not do any damage, which means you will need to protect him.

Learning how to use companions will certainly help you become a fantastic duelist in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Make sure you take time to understand what each companion can do and how they can complement the other cards on your deck.

If you want to learn about the different Echoes available in the game, check out this guide.

Poll : 0 votes