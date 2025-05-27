How to easily get Mask of Fealty in Destiny 2

Mask of Fealty is a relatively new Exotic piece for Hunters in Destiny 2. Since the Episode Heresy didn't see the arrival of a new Exotic, players are still wrapping their heads around some new pieces that came in the previous Episode, going over different builds for the trickster class. Getting hold of these pieces is no easy task, as the first few steps require a lot of grinding.

This article makes things easier for players when it comes to getting the Mask of Fealty, or any Exotic armor piece, for the first time. Note that the following process requires you to collect a few Exotic Engrams first, which is relatively easy to get from ritual activities.

Getting the Mask of Fealty in Destiny 2

To get the Mask of Fealty in Destiny 2 for the first time, you must increase Master Rahool's reputation to the max. Doing so will unlock a hidden section in his inventory, where players can access a fourth page with all old and new Exotic armor pieces ready to be sold.

To purchase armor pieces from the newly unlocked section, one must have an Exotic Engram and an Exotic Cipher in their inventory.

Mask of Fealty in Rahool's inventory of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

While the process might seem easy enough, getting to the maximum reputation on Rahool is where the real challenge lies. The fastest way to earn his reputation EXP is by purchasing old Exotic armor pieces from the third page in exchange for 1 Exotic Engram, 60,000 Glimmer, and 2 Ascendant Shards.

Each of these armor pieces grants 500 reputation EXP, leading you to purchase a total of 10 armor pieces. Hence, if you want to level Rahool's reputation from 1 to 17 in one sitting, collect 10 Exotic Engrams, 600,000 Glimmer, and 20 Ascendant Shards.

Once done, open the "Focused Decoding" section, head to the newly opened fourth page, and purchase the Mask of Fealty for 1 Exotic Engram and 1 Exotic Cipher.

Mask of Fealty has the Exotic perk called Null Factor, which has the following effect:

Withering Blade hits and bounces create a small Stasis crystal and refund a portion of melee energy. Using Withering Blade to shatter crystals or frozen targets releases a spread of Withering Blades.

