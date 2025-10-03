How to fix Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error

There has been a surge of reports of the Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error right after the latest update. Rust's brand-new 'Meta Shift' patch has led to players facing an unforeseen error, which seems to have been triggered by the anti-cheat either not updating with the latest patch or getting corrupted during the process.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can fix the Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error. Read below to know more.
A guide to fix Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error
As stated above, the Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error typically occurs when Easy Anti-Cheat fails to function as intended. The game entirely prevents you from logging into any servers of your choice, and until you fix the problem at its roots, there's simply no possible way for you to weasel your way in-game.
You might also encounter: Rust "client update required" error: Possible fixes and reasons
This issue generally pops up whenever the EAC files get corrupted or fail to get updated after the introduction of a new update.
That said, Facepunch Studios has offered a definitive fix for this issue, and you can follow this step-by-step guide to help patch the problem:
- Open the Steam client, and proceed to log in using your credentials.
- Go to the 'Library' tab. From here, located 'Rust'.
- Right-click on Rust and open the context menu. Here, select the 'Properties' tab.
- From here, proceed to the 'Local Files' section. Click on the 'Browse' prompt.
- You will be directed to the directory where you have Rust installed on your computer. Here, you have to browse for the "EasyAntiCheat" folder.
- Empty the contents of this folder and delete it permanently.
- Next, relaunch the Steam client and proceed to log in once again. After doing so, open the 'Properties' section by navigating to Rust in your game library.
- Go to the 'Installed Files' tab, and proceed to verify the integrity of all your game files.
Upon doing so, Steam will verify all Rust game files and ensure everything is in order. All the EAC files that you just deleted will be redownloaded and incorporated into the game. Doing so will ensure that you have the latest and uncorrupted EAC files in your system.
As soon as the verification is complete, you will have successfully fixed the Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error. You can enter the game and head into any server of your choice.
Check out: Rust "Steam auth timeout" error: Potential fixes and reasons
That's everything that you need to know about fixing the Rust EAC Client Integrity Violation error. For more related news and guides, check out:
- Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and more
- Minigun and Military Flamethrower in Rust: How to get and use
- Homing Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and more
- Fishing guide in Rust: How to fish, benefits, and more
- 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)