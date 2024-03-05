How to get the Blessing of Athena's Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Blessing of Athena's Fortune is one of the most revered badges of distinction in Sea of Thieves. Explore the ethereal embrace of this curse by sailing past the notorious Athena's Voyages. This highly sought-after cosmetic bling bestows upon your pirate a spectral appearance, adding to the mystery and eeriness of the pirate life.

This guide will show you how to fulfill this esteemed curse, from attaining the highest level of piracy to participating in a mysterious ritual. Raise your light, get your cutlass ready, and go forth to become a genuine legend.

How to obtain the Blessing of Athena's Fortune?

Popularly known as the Ghostly Curse because of its ghastly appearance, the Blessing of Athena's Fortune is probably amongst the rarest curses in-game. Cloaking your pirate in an ethereal glow, this curse signifies the ultimate legend in Sea of Thieves.

However, acquiring this coveted cosmetic requires dedication and accomplishment. Let's chart your course.

Prerequisites

The Pirate Legend costume in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

1) Pirate Legend: Achieve legendary status by reaching level 50 in all three Trading Companies (Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls).

2) Guardians of Fortune Allegiance 100: Earn reputation with the Guardians of Fortune, a special faction accessible only to Pirate Legends. This can be achieved in many ways, but fighting Servants of the Flame ships will give maximum allegiance.

The Ceremony

Blessing of Athena's Fortune ceremony in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Tavern of Legends: Once you meet the requirements, access the Tavern of Legends hidden within the Pirate Legend Hideout. Talk to the Mysterious Stranger, and he will guide you. You can only access the Faction Hideout after becoming a Pirate Legend and achieving an Allegiance of 100 with the Guardians of Fortune.

The Ritual: Make your way to the cavern's rear after arriving in the Tavern of Legends Faction Hideout. Belle and Merrick are gathered around an Athena seal on the ground. When you step on the Athena seal, a prompt to "Receive Blessing of Athena's Fortune" will appear.

Bonus

Blessing of Athena's Fortune is a mark of recognition in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Exclusive Emotes: Once the ritual is over, unique emotes specific to the curse become available, enhancing your interactions with a hint of ghostly flare.

Community Recognition: Sporting the curse instantly identifies you as a seasoned legend, earning respect and whispers of awe from fellow pirates. Only 0.4% of players on Steam seem to have this curse and achievement, as seen on the community pages.

The Blessing of Athena's Fortune is a difficult and drawn-out journey. However, the reward for those who tread it is a legendary mark carved with spectral light. Set sail, brave explorer, and secure your claim to the title of most fabled pirate in the Sea of Thieves.

