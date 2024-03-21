How to get Chest of Legends in Sea of Thieves

The Chest of Legends in Sea of Thieves beckons with a siren song of prestige and boundless riches. Unlike its gilded and newer cousin, the Chest of Fortune, this legendary loot is shrouded in mystery and protected by the Athena's Fortune faction. It whispers promises of Pirate Legend status and a place among the game's most accomplished daredevils.

The path to acquiring the Chest of Legends is fraught with peril. This guide will be your trusty compass, navigating you through treacherous waters, fierce competition, and daring challenges to secure your place in Sea of Thieves legend.

Ways to get Chest of Legends in Sea of Thieves

The Chest of Legends in Sea of Thieves is the most guarded and revered loot for the Athena's Fortune faction. Up until the introduction of the Chest of Fortune,it reigned supreme as the most coveted treasure in Rare's title.

This chest can be acquired in a handful of ways. None of the methods are easy, and all require time, perseverance, skill, and perhaps some favor from the gods of luck.

1) Voyage of Legends

Voyage of Legends in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Dedicate yourself to the Athena's Fortune trading company. You will be able to dig up one Chest of Legends in the last chapter of this voyage.

2) Fort of the Damned

Fort of the Damned in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

This epic raid tests your crew's mettle against waves of relentless enemies before confronting the Ghost of Graymarrow in the final stage. Successfully conquering the fort grants access to its vault, which holds one Chest of Legends.

3) Gilded Legendary Voyage

Gilded Legendary Voyage is offered only once a year (Image via Rare/ Cliff The Story Guy on YouTube)

The Gilded Legendary Voyage is one of four time-limited Gilded Mercenary Voyages. Gilded Voyages are normally accessible once a year, and players can only select one of the four per account. You can only access this one after attaining Pirate Legend status.

Three Chest of Legends can be dug up during the last chapter of the Gilded Voyage of Legends.

4) Athena's Fortune Emissary Quest

Mysterious Stranger in Plunder Outpost (Image via Rare)

The Chest of Legends can be dug up during the last chapter of Athena's Fortune Emissary Quest. You will have to hoist your flag for the Athena's Fortune faction to start this quest, and build your emissary to grade five.

You will then be able to claim an Emissary Quest from the Mysterious Stranger at any Outpost.

5) Fort of Fortune

The mark of a Fort of Fortune in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Fort of Fortune is a challenging raid-mode World Event that occurs regularly at various Skeleton Fort locations in Sea of Thieves. It offers a tougher challenge than standard fort raids and promises more lucrative treasures upon completion.

A Chest of Legends can be found inside the vault in Fort of Fortune, accessible after completing the World Event.

6) Legend of the Veil Voyage

Legends of the Veil voyage in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Legend of the Veil is yet another Athena's Fortune Voyage for Pirate Legends, obtained directly from the Pirate Lord within the Athena's Fortune Hideout. As of Sea of Thieves Season 11, this can also be obtained from the Captain's Quest Table.

Throughout this three-chapter journey, you will assist the Pirate Lord in locating the Veil Stones of the Veil of the Ancients. You will be able to acquire the Chest of Legends after defeating the last fort in this Voyage.

Selling the Chest of Legends and its rewards

Selling the chest in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

This Athena's Fortune chest can only be sold to specific NPCs in Sea of Thieves:

The Mysterious Stranger at any Tavern for Gold and Athena's Fortune Reputation and Emissary Value (if sailing as an Athena's Fortune Emissary)

The Servant of the Flame at The Reaper’s Hideout for Gold and Reaper's Bones Reputation and Emissary Value (if sailing as a Reaper's Bones Emissary)

Being one of the rarest loot in Sea of Thieves, this chest grants a good amount of reputation and gold:

Emissary Grade Gold (Min.) Gold (Max.) Emissary Value No Emissary 8,600 11,000 0 I 8,600 11,000 10800 II 11,438 14,630 14364 III 14,362 18,370 18036 IV 17,200 22,000 21600 V 21,500 27,500 27000

Commendations for Chest of Legends in Sea of Thieves

Legendary Thief commendation in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ PhuzzyBond on YouTube)

The chest offers a total of three commendations:

Athena's Fortune Commendations:

Legendary Treasure Hunter: Sell 30 Chests of Legends to the Mysterious Stranger.

Sell 30 Chests of Legends to the Mysterious Stranger. Legendary Thief: Sell five Chests of Legends to the Mysterious Stranger that were stolen.

Note: Selling a chest that was initially claimed by another crew will count toward the Legendary Thief Commendation. A chest is deemed "claimed" by the first crew to pick up or tap it, regardless of whether it spawned as Fort Loot or was dug up.

Mercenary Voyages Commendations:

Reapers Tribute of Legends: Deliver one Chest of Legends to The Reapers Hideout.

The commendations are only available in High Seas, therefore players who want to grind it in Safer Seas will have to skip these tasks.

