How to get the Choir of One Catalyst in Destiny 2

Choir of One is the newest Exotic wonder in Destiny 2. It is the game's first-ever Auto Rifle that uses Special ammo and fires Void damage at 225 rounds per minute. Due to the ammo type, the weapon also deals significantly increased damage than any other Auto Rifles currently in the game.

Like many Exotics, Choir of One comes with a Catalyst to boost its capability even further. Since this weapon is bound to a quest, multiple perks eventually get unlocked as the weeks progress. The first perk that players can get is Subsistence. The following perks in the coming weeks will be Destabilizing Rounds and Onslaught.

This article lists everything you can do to get the Catalyst for Choir of One Auto Rifle.

Choir of One Catalyst guide in Destiny 2

1) Pre-requisite

Encore Overture mission in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To get the Choir of One Catalyst in Destiny 2, you must get hold of a quest from Banshee-44 named "//Choir: Eternal." However, even before you can acquire this quest, you must get your hands on the weapon by completing the Encore Overture mission first. Completing this Exotic mission once will drop a Deepsight version of the weapon, allowing you to craft it.

Choir of One in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once the weapon is unlocked in your Collections and has been added to your inventory, head to Banshee-44 at the Tower to pick up the "//Choir: Eternal" quest.

2) //Choir: Eternal

Choir Eternal quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The //Choir: Eternal quest has two objectives. The first objective requires you to find secret chests throughout different corners of the mission. Readers can follow our secret chest location guide in Encore Overture to complete this step.

One of the three locations for the secret chests in Encore Overture (Image via Bungie)

The second objective requires the completion of the Exotic mission in Expert difficulty.

Here is a list of all modifiers inside the Expert version of Encore Overture:

Solar and Arc Surge

Overcharged Auto Rifle

Void Threat

Shocker, where Goblins will spawn Arc pools for damage over time

Arc and Void shield enemies

Barrier and Overload Champions

The recommended power level for the Expert version of this mission is 2005. The path and mechanics are all similar to the standard version of the mission. Once you defeat the final boss, deposit the Radiolite at the end to receive the Catalyst.

As mentioned, it should be Subsistence in the first week, with Destabilizing Rounds and Onslaught in the following two weeks.

You can also choose to loot all the secret chests and complete the mission on Expert without accepting the mission from Banshee. Make sure to accept once you are done with the two steps, and the Catalyst will drop directly at the Tower.

