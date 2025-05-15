How to get the combat Sparrow 'Gryphon' in Destiny 2?

Bungie seems to be embracing the vehicular combat in Destiny 2, first with the Heavy Metal event and then by introducing a combat Sparrow. The combat Sparrow is one of the most unique gear pieces that Bungie has ever introduced, where players can traverse across different corners of planets and deal significant damage to enemies.

Furthermore, the Sparrow allows players to suspend, freeze, blind, and inflict many more elemental debuffs on enemies based on the equipped super. The name of this combat Sparrow is "Gryphon," one of the primary rewards from the Heavy Metal event.

Combat Sparrow "Gryphon" in Destiny 2

The combat Sparrow "Gryphon" is an Exotic vehicle with 140 Speed. Compared to other Sparrows, the Gryphon has relatively lower velocity, but makes up for its combat capabilities. The average speed of a regular Sparrow is 190, so evading enemies with the Gryphon is out of the question. It is meant for players who want to engage in vehicular combat against enemies in standard difficulty and have fun in Patrol regions.

However, this isn't to say the Sparrow cannot be used against endgame enemies, as it provides enough utility to clear multiple instances of even a Grandmaster Nightfall.

To obtain the Gryphon combat Sparrow, you must play the new Heavy Metal event and complete the Event Tracker until tier 15. As a F2P player, you can complete daily challenges for 7 days, or the weekly challenge, and accumulate enough EXP to reach the 15th tier.

Gryphon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, if grinding isn't your thing, you can purchase all 15 tiers in exchange for 1500 total Silvers and get the Gryphon from the final tier.

How does Gryphon, the combat Sparrow work in Destiny 2

Like any other Sparrow, the Gryphon will take you from one corner of the map to the other. However, this combat Sparrow has different lethal firing modes for every enemy. While the primary weapon shoots out normal projectiles, the secondary weapon grants utility to the weapon, inheriting the elemental debuff of the player's equipped super.

Gryphon secondary fire in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

For example, using the secondary weapon with the Strand super will suspend a target, alongside the Stasis super with freeze capability, and so on.

