How to get Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2

Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, while being a grotesque material to collect, is a necessity if you want to craft some solid armor. Given that you'll be taking on critters such as Northern Scorpions, you'll need all the protection you can get. Of course, being able to use Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2 will take some time, but it will be worth the effort.

Here's where to find Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, and what to do once you acquire it.

Where to find Garden Snails in Grounded 2

Look for the shell icon on the map to find Garden Snails (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

To get Garden Snail Eyestalk, you'll need to find these slimy critters. They can be found in and around the Ranger Station Snackbar Front. Of course, you could also run into one while exploring, but this is a more foolproof location. Just remember that while Garden Snails are considered docile, when you're smaller than them, it's not the same dynamics anymore. Be careful if you run into one.

How to get and use Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2

Nothing like protective gear that will give you a second chance during combat (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

To get Garden Snail Eyestalk, you will need to slay a Garden Snail. It's not a very fun task as there will be a lot of back and forth, but this is the only way. The easiest thing to do is to use a Ranger build for the job.

Charge your shots and fire at the Garden Snail from afar. Once hit, it will tuck itself into its shell for a while. Wait until it emerges and shoot again. Rinse and repeat the process until the critter is no more. If you need a powerful weapon for the job, consider using the Bushwacker.

Once you've obtained Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, it can be used to craft Snail Shell Casque (tier-3). When combined with other gear, such as Snail Shell Plastron and Snail Shell Greaves, it provides item set bonuses. If you're looking for solid gear for your Fighter build, look no further.

