  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to get Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2

How to get Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:10 GMT
Here
Here's how to get Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, while being a grotesque material to collect, is a necessity if you want to craft some solid armor. Given that you'll be taking on critters such as Northern Scorpions, you'll need all the protection you can get. Of course, being able to use Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2 will take some time, but it will be worth the effort.

Ad

Here's where to find Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, and what to do once you acquire it.

Where to find Garden Snails in Grounded 2

Look for the shell icon on the map to find Garden Snails (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)
Look for the shell icon on the map to find Garden Snails (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

To get Garden Snail Eyestalk, you'll need to find these slimy critters. They can be found in and around the Ranger Station Snackbar Front. Of course, you could also run into one while exploring, but this is a more foolproof location. Just remember that while Garden Snails are considered docile, when you're smaller than them, it's not the same dynamics anymore. Be careful if you run into one.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to get and use Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2

Nothing like protective gear that will give you a second chance during combat (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)
Nothing like protective gear that will give you a second chance during combat (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

To get Garden Snail Eyestalk, you will need to slay a Garden Snail. It's not a very fun task as there will be a lot of back and forth, but this is the only way. The easiest thing to do is to use a Ranger build for the job.

Ad

Charge your shots and fire at the Garden Snail from afar. Once hit, it will tuck itself into its shell for a while. Wait until it emerges and shoot again. Rinse and repeat the process until the critter is no more. If you need a powerful weapon for the job, consider using the Bushwacker.

Once you've obtained Garden Snail Eyestalk in Grounded 2, it can be used to craft Snail Shell Casque (tier-3). When combined with other gear, such as Snail Shell Plastron and Snail Shell Greaves, it provides item set bonuses. If you're looking for solid gear for your Fighter build, look no further.

Ad

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications