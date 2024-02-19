How to get Gobfin Ignis in Palworld? Skills and item drops

Gobfin Ignis in Palworld are common creatures but very location-specific. In this expansive and engaging world filled with diverse Pals, players are offered the opportunity to capture, breed, and train various creatures for battle, work, and companionship. Among the many Pals available, Gobfin Ignis stands out as a fiery contender perfect for taking down high-level enemies, Alphas, and major bosses in Palworld.

This article guides you through finding Gobfin Ignis, understanding its skills, and exploring its item drops and work suitability.

Where to find Gobfin Ignis in Palworld

Gobfin Ignis' location (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Gobfin Ignis can be found in the far west of the map’s large volcanic region, Mount Obsidian. Unique for its habitat, this variant is a fire-breathing shark with a penchant for grouping together, making it a rare and challenging catch.

Typically spawning around level 30, Gobfin Ignis can be encountered both during the day and at night, requiring players to strategize their approach. To increase your chances of capturing this elusive Pal, it's recommended to weaken it with a powerful Water-type Pal before using higher-tier Spheres available in Palworld.

Gobfin Ignis in Palworld: All skills

Gobfin Ignis in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Gobfin Ignis is not only a powerful ally in battle but also boasts a diverse skill set that grows as it levels up. Here's a breakdown of its skills:

Angry Shark (Partner Skill): Activates a powerful attack and passively boosts the player's attack when in the party.

Activates a powerful attack and passively boosts the player's attack when in the party. Ignis Blast (Lvl 1): Launches a fireball at enemies.

Launches a fireball at enemies. Power Shot (Lvl 7): Focuses energy into a potent blast.

Focuses energy into a potent blast. Spirit Fire (Lvl 15): Causes fireballs to explode, releasing smaller fireballs that spread forward.

Causes fireballs to explode, releasing smaller fireballs that spread forward. Flare Arrow (Lvl 22): Shoots three flaming arrows that home in on targets.

Shoots three flaming arrows that home in on targets. Lightning Streak (Lvl 30): Creates a forward-moving lightning bolt.

Creates a forward-moving lightning bolt. Fire Ball (Lvl 40): Throws a huge ball of fire that explodes over a wide area on impact.

Throws a huge ball of fire that explodes over a wide area on impact. Ignis Rage (Lvl 50): Causes the ground to explode after a delay, damaging nearby enemies.

Gobfin Ignis in Palworld: Item drops

Upon successfully capturing or defeating a Gobfin Ignis, players are rewarded with Flame Organ. These are invaluable resources for crafting and enhancing gear and other items within the game, making Gobfin Ignis a must-have for players looking to optimize their equipment.

Gobfin Ignis in Palworld: Work Suitability

Beyond its prowess in battle, Gobfin Ignis proves to be a versatile Pal with its contribution to base operations. Its skills in Kindling Level 2 make it an excellent choice for crafting ingots and cooking, while its capabilities in Handiwork Level 1 and Transporting Level 1 can aid in various base tasks, highlighting the Gobfin Ignis' utility beyond the battlefield.

Gobfin Ignis represents a fiery addition to any player's Pal collection in the game. With its strategic habitat in the volcano biome, diverse skill set, valuable item drops, and utility in base operations, it is worth capturing. Whether you're battling high-level enemies or optimizing your base, Gobfin Ignis is a Pal that offers both power and versatility to your adventures in Palworld.

