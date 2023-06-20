How to get Incarnon Latron in Warframe

Introduced in the Duviri Paradox update, the Incarnon Genesis system is meant to revitalize popular interest in older Warframe weapons. Incarnon Latron, possibly the most powerful semi-automatic rifle in the game right now, is a testament to the transformative power of the Geneses. You can charge the Incarnon mode by scoring a few headshots on your target. This precision busywork is rewarded by fundamentally morphing the weapon into a corridor-wiping plasma cannon.

The Incarnon Mode, toggleable with the alternate fire key (Middle Mouse Button by default in Warframe), shoots a wide projectile that bounces up to four times from one surface to another. Each of these bounces can trigger an explosion, causing a spectacle with a high fire rate and multishot.

Warframe Incarnon Latron location

Like all Incarnon weapons in Warframe, the ability to obtain Incarnon Latron is exclusively tied to the Circuit. Incarnon Geneses are standalone adapters that you get from playing the Circuit in Steel Path mode. To obtain Incarnon Genesis for Latron, follow these steps:

Gain access to Steel Path by beating all nodes of the Star Chart

Have Zariman Ten-Zero unlocked, which is achievable by doing the Angels of the Zariman quest

The Circuit itself is unlocked by completing the Duviri Paradox quest.

Circuit rewards for the normal and steel path modes change every week. There are six sequential weekly rotations representing a set of five Incarnon Geneses each, starting with the week 1 rotation containing Braton, Lato, Skana, Paris, and Kunai Incarnons.

Latron Incarnon Genesis is available on the week 2 rotation alongside Bo, Furis, Furax, and Strun. If you missed this rotation, you will have to wait a maximum of five weeks before it reappears.

The Circuit menu can be accessed from the Duviri section at the top right of the Navigation menu. If this is the first time you have accessed the Circuit in the current week, you may have to select a Warframe reward from the regular Circuit first and then switch to the 'Steel Path' tab.

Once you select it, a pop-up will appear, letting you pick between the five weapons of Week 2. You can only select two out of five, which will be distributed across the Circuit Reward progression.

Note that the order in which you pick the two weapons is also important. The first Genesis you pick will be placed on the fifth tier of Steel Path Circuit rewards, whereas the second one will be placed on the 10th.

Assuming you placed Latron Incarnon on the fifth tier by picking it as your first priority, you will need to clear several rounds of Steel Path Circuit mode. It cumulatively takes 1785 Circuit reward points to unlock the fifth tier reward, which you can collect in about 16 successful rounds. This can be reduced to as little as 12 rounds if you clear them in a row due to additive bonus points per round.

How to install the Latron Incarnon Genesis in Warframe

Once you clear the designated Circuit reward tier, the Incarnon Genesis adapter will be automatically added to your inventory. To successfully obtain Incarnon Latron, you will need either version of the Latron series available in Warframe:

Latron (Mastery Rank 0)

Latron Prime (Mastery Rank 10)

Latron Wraith (Mastery Rank 7)

Once you meet these requirements, visit Cavalero in Chrysalith, the hub node of Zariman Ten-Zero. You can install the respective Incarnon Adapter on your chosen Latron variant by choosing it from the Incarnon Evolution menu.

Note that this additionally requires Duviri-specific resources as a one-time installation cost.

