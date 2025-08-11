How to get Mosquito Needle in Grounded 2

The Mosquito Needle in Grounded 2 is one of the best weapons in the game. It's an important part of your arsenal, helping you secure end-game loot while you're progressing through the ladder. It's a one-handed rapier that can deal stabbing damage and can critically hinder your foes.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can get your hands on the Mosquito Needle in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

How to unlock Mosquito Needle in Grounded 2

It's relatively easy to get a Mosquito Needle in Grounded 2. Evident from the weapon name, it does require you to fight against a number of mosquitoes in the game. Before you progress towards unlocking this weapon, you need to first use a Resource Analyzer to scan a Mosquito Beak.

As expected, you need to fight a number of mosquitoes to get your hands on this item. Once done, you can head to the Resource Analyzer in your base to unlock a blueprint for the weapon.

After you analyze the Mosquito Beak, you will unlock the recipe for this weapon. To craft it, you will require the following materials:

2 units of Mosquito Beak

2 units of Silk Rope

2 units of Mosquito Blood Sack

While the Silk Rope can be easily crafted via the spinning wheel, the other two drops can only be unlocked by defeating mosquitoes.

Killing mosquitoes in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Once you gather all these items, you can then craft a Mosquito Needle in-game. This single-handed rapier deals a ton of damage and has one of the fastest time-to-kill stats in Grounded 2. It's high-speed, and enhanced critical damage stats make it a devastating primary weapon. Paired with its active life-steal ability, you also get to constantly heal each time you deliver a blow against your foe.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the Mosquito Needle. As stated above, it's an extremely powerful weapon, and when used right, can help you defeat creatures with ease.

