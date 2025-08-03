Knowing how to perform a dash strike in Grounded 2 can help you deal some serious damage in this game. While special moves are generally not necessary to take down creatures in this title, it's always great to have a few moves up your sleeve. The dash strike is one such move, and it definitely packs quite the punch.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can perform a dash strike in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

How can you dash strike in Grounded 2?

The dash strike is one of many special spell-based offensive moves you can perform in Grounded 2. It is not a universal fighting move, but can only be used when you have dual-weilding weapons equipped in your hands. With these weapons, you can dish out a flurry of attacks at a relatively quick speed, allowing you to eliminate your foes with ease.

When you pair a dash strike in your combos, the job of killing creatures becomes much easier. That said, here is a step-by-step guide to help you perform a dash strike in Grounded 2:

First and foremost, go to the workbench, and craft a dual-weild weapon like the Mite Claws. Once done, equip them in your hotbar, and proceed to head out into the open. To successfully launch a dash strike, hold down the 'attack' key for a few seconds. Once the character's hand starts flashing, or you see an orange glow, release the button. Upon doing so, your character will pounce forward and hit anything that is in front of you.

As evident, the dash strike is a charged-style attack. It needs a few seconds to prepare it, and once you release it, the damage caused is devastating. When you perform it right, you not only deal a ton of damage to the enemy, but can also inflict a temporary stun status effect on them.

Dual-wield weapons allow you to dash strike (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The best way to use a dash strike is to perform it as a fight initializer. If your enemy is unaware of your presence, perform a dash strike to deal a devastating blow and simultaneously stun them. They will be out of commission for a few seconds, and you can follow up with a succession of attacks to easily chip away at their health.

Keep in mind that it does take a few seconds to charge up your dash strike in Grounded 2. If you decide to perform it between combat, be wary as it does leave you defenseless and vulnerable for a short duration.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can perform a dash strike in Grounded 2.

