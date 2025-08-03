Knowing how to perform a dash strike in Grounded 2 can help you deal some serious damage in this game. While special moves are generally not necessary to take down creatures in this title, it's always great to have a few moves up your sleeve. The dash strike is one such move, and it definitely packs quite the punch.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can perform a dash strike in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.
How can you dash strike in Grounded 2?
The dash strike is one of many special spell-based offensive moves you can perform in Grounded 2. It is not a universal fighting move, but can only be used when you have dual-weilding weapons equipped in your hands. With these weapons, you can dish out a flurry of attacks at a relatively quick speed, allowing you to eliminate your foes with ease.
When you pair a dash strike in your combos, the job of killing creatures becomes much easier. That said, here is a step-by-step guide to help you perform a dash strike in Grounded 2:
- First and foremost, go to the workbench, and craft a dual-weild weapon like the Mite Claws.
- Once done, equip them in your hotbar, and proceed to head out into the open.
- To successfully launch a dash strike, hold down the 'attack' key for a few seconds.
- Once the character's hand starts flashing, or you see an orange glow, release the button.
- Upon doing so, your character will pounce forward and hit anything that is in front of you.
As evident, the dash strike is a charged-style attack. It needs a few seconds to prepare it, and once you release it, the damage caused is devastating. When you perform it right, you not only deal a ton of damage to the enemy, but can also inflict a temporary stun status effect on them.
The best way to use a dash strike is to perform it as a fight initializer. If your enemy is unaware of your presence, perform a dash strike to deal a devastating blow and simultaneously stun them. They will be out of commission for a few seconds, and you can follow up with a succession of attacks to easily chip away at their health.
Keep in mind that it does take a few seconds to charge up your dash strike in Grounded 2. If you decide to perform it between combat, be wary as it does leave you defenseless and vulnerable for a short duration.
That's everything that you need to know about how you can perform a dash strike in Grounded 2.
