How to get New Land Beyond in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy?

The New Land Beyond Exotic Sniper Rifle is available right now in Destiny 2. The returning weapon from the first Destiny title comes with reworked stats and some familiar perks, all to provide a newer feel to the gear piece. Since New Land Beyond is an expansion-based Exotic, it has been added as a pre-order bonus reward, like many other weapons in the game.

This article guides you through the process of getting the New Land Beyond Exotic in Episode Heresy.

Getting the New Land Beyond in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

To obtain the New Land Beyond Exotic weapon in Episode Heresy, you must purchase the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition for your respective console.

This Edition also has other pre-order rewards, which are as follows:

The Edge of Fate and Renegades Campaigns

New Raid and Dungeon

1x Active Rewards Pass

3x Rewards Passes

Instant Unlock Exotic Sniper Rifle: New Land Beyond

New Land Beyond Ornament and Catalyst (available at the launch of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ghost (instant unlock)

The Edge of Fate Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (instant unlock)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Exotic Ship (available September 9, 2025)

Renegades Pre-Order Exclusive Legendary Emblem (available September 9, 2025)

Year of Prophecy Exotic Emote (instant unlock)

Year of Prophecy Exotic Sparrow (available July 15, 2025)

Dark Side Legends Bundle (3 full armor ornament sets, 1 for each class, instant unlock)

Secret Stash (1x Exotic Cosmetic, 1x Exotic Cipher, 2x Ascendant Alloys, 3x Ascendant Shards, delivered with each seasonal update)

Note that the New Land Beyond's Exotic Ornament and Catalyst will be unlocked once the Edge of Fate expansion goes live.

Special Deliveries in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To collect the weapon, spawn on the Courtyard waypoint in the Tower, and head to the Special Deliveries console on the right. This console can be found on the wall opposite to Banshee, just beside the door to the Bazaar.

New Land Beyond in Special Deliveries of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Open the console, and head to the second page for "Year of Prophecy pre-order items." On this page, the New Land Beyond Exotic Sniper Rifle will be waiting for you.

